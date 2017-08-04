KARACHI - The foreign and local exhibitors negotiated machinery and accessories orders worth $150 million at the 14th Plasti & Pack and IFTECH 2017 on Thursday at Karachi Expo Centre. Chinese exhibitors remained quite busy with their buyers. This time a number of foreign exhibitors have displayed their state-of-the –art machinery and accessories that inspired the local manufacturers.

Chief Organizer, Aimer Khanzada, while talking to the newsmen, said that Pakistan has progressed in the printing and packaging technologies to the extent that no industry has now need to bring its printed material from abroad, adding that the Plasti & Pack and IFTECH 2017 has played a vital role in bringing in printing machinery and packaging technology for the last one and a half decade.

He further said that food and foodstuff packaging in Pakistan has progressed to the level that our manufacturers are competing their rivals in the export market.

The exhibitors from various countries have expressed their satisfaction over the mega event saying that they have received a good response from trade inquirers and visitors on the inaugural day. The comprehensive line-up of local and global exhibitors represented more than 300 companies from 30 countries to participate in the B2B event. The countries include exhibitors from: Austria, Germany, China, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Holland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Pakistan, Switzerland, Turkey, Singapore, UAE, Sweden, Ukraine, Taiwan, United Kingdom, USA and Vietnam.