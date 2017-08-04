LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan has said that fragile economy has been revived due to untiring efforts of federal and Punjab governments. Punjab government is investing on youth and ensuring provision of quality education to ensure bright future of the country.

He was talking to LCCI President Abdul Basit. Provincial minister said that talented students of poor and deserving families are getting education on government expense in best national and international educational institutions. He informed that the country would have huge employment opportunities for which the youth are being provided not only higher education but also imparted technical skills. He said that number of school goers has been increased from 8 million in 2008 to 10.53 million in 2017. LCCI President Abdul Basit said it sounds good that technical subjects are being made part of the curriculum under Pilot program with the help of Vocational Training Counsel and Technical Education & Vocational Authority in almost 100 schools in Punjab.

He said that revamping and upgradation of workshops and laboratories in the school along is also a good initiative. He said that provision of technical education to the students will ensure self-employment.