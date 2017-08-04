LAHORE - The capacity utilisation of the cement industry in fiscal year 2017-18 will likely stand at 90 percent versus 87 percent in fiscal year 2016-17. According to industry experts, this utilisation is after incorporating 1.2 million tons of additional combined capacities of Attock Cement and Lucky Cement, coming online in second half of FY18. Even after taking into account DG Khan Cement’s 1.5 million tons of capacity in 2HFY18, utilization of the industry will come down to 86 percent. However, this is far off from the levels seen in FY09-FY10 when capacity utilization stood at average 75 percent that led to price war among manufacturers.

According to expert, Pakistan cement sales kick start the new fiscal year on a positive note where it is expected that total dispatches would post 32-36 percent growth in Jul 2017. On monthly basis, sale is likely to grow by 13-17 percent. This buoyed sale is due to low base effect owing to fewer working days as a result of Eid holidays in Jul last year.

Local dispatches will post 44-47 percent growth during the outgoing month. Despite lower number of working days last year, no improvement in export dispatches is possible in the backdrop of dull sales to Afghanistan market and manufacturers’ increased domestic concentration as compared to same month last year. Resultantly, exports to fall by around 15 percent YoY. Despite recent shuffle in politics, as Supreme Court of Pakistan disqualified former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on 28 Jul 2017 on corruption charges and former petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has succeeded the throne, it is believed that local cement sales will remain sanguine in FY18.