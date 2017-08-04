Over 500 youth trained in

Fata last year: NAVTEC

ISLAMABAD (APP): Over 500 youth from FATA was trained last year in the third phase of training under Prime Minister's Youth Skill Development Programme. Talking to APP here Thursday, spokesperson of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) said that the main purpose of this training was to enable the youth for the self-employment. She said that in the third phase of training, over 500 youth got the vocational training in the different training centers of NAVTTC in FATA. NAVTTC is offering trainings in dress making, fashion designing, plumber, diploma in IT, HVACR, electrician, accounting book keeping and billing, civil surveyor, quantity surveyor etc. She further said that sports and other healthy activities might be arranged for the trainees to boost their morale. To a question, she said that under this programme training was being imparted to the youth of Balochistan, FATA and far flung areas on priority.

Negotiations on Pak-Turkey

FTA to held by August-end

ISLAMABAD (APP): The seventh round of negotiations on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Turkey would be held by the end of current month in Turkey to finalize the agreement. "Pakistan's trade balance with Turkey remained positive until 2011, however, it started decreasing since 2011, when additional duties on various commodities were imposed by the two countries," said a senior official of Ministry of Commerce while talking to APP here on Thursday. He said the two sides would exchange provisional lists for a final agreement in upcoming round of dialogue. The official said the two sides will hold discussions on agreement on goods, services and investment. After signing of new FTA with Turkey, both the countries will be able to improve their trade, he added. The official said that Pakistan will get market space in agriculture and pharmaceutical sector in Turkey.

He said that Pakistan's major imports from Turkey include manmade textiles, towels, steel structure, tanning and plastic chemicals, processed milk and whey. Whereas, he said the country's major exports to Turkey are denim PET, ethanol, cotton yarn, fabric and rice, garments, leather, carpets, surgical instruments, sports good, chemicals.

Ministry invites E&P companies

to tap shale gas, oil potential

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources has invited local and international Exploration and Production (E&P) companies to tap massive Shale gas and oil reserves identified in a study carried out in collaboration with USAID. Accordingly, the Ministry has established a Shale gas and oil centre to facilitate interested companies in knocking the recently compassed 188 TCF gas and 58 BSTB oil technically recoverable resources in lower and middle Indus Basin. "A dedicated Shale gas and oil centre has been established at the Petroleum House, which is now open for all interested E&P companies," official sources told APP. They termed the identification of massive Shale reserves a 'game-changer' and future source for abundant supply of petroleum in the country. A study, completed in collaboration with USAID, had confirmed presence of 3,778 trillion cubic feet (TCF) Shale gas and 2,323 billions of stock tank barrels (BSTB) Shale oil in place resources.

The study covered lower and middle Indus Basin which geographically spread over Sindh, southern parts of Punjab and eastern parts of Balochistan. Total area under the study was 271,700 kilometers, which is 33 per cent of total sedimentary area of the country.

Answering a question, the sources said a consortium of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) is being formed to undertake pilot project(s) to determine cost of extracting Shale gas and oil.

During the study, a detailed analysis of 124 wells was carried out including laboratory analysis on Shale Cores and Cuttings in the United States.

Objectives of the study were to validate Shale gas resource, estimate initial findings, assess availability of required technology and infrastructure for Shale gas operations and formulate guidelines for the Shale gas policy. The study had further confirmed that basic technology required for Shale gas exploration i.e. horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, was available in the country and being used for conventional and tight gas reservoirs.

Through AIP, PARC trained about

100,000 farmers in last 4 years

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has trained about 100,000 farmers across the country under USAID funded Agriculture Innovation Programme (AIP) during last four years. Under the programme, the farmers of wheat, rice, maize and vegetables were provided different training to enhance crop yield and increasing the farm income, said Incharge Wheat Programme of AIP in PARC Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad. Addressing the two-day AIP-Agronomy National meeting-2017, he said that the USAID had provided $15 million for 4 years programme, which would be concluded by end of current year. The meeting was jointly organized by CIMMYT and PARC under USAID's Agricultural Innovation Programme (AIP) for Pakistan. The meeting was attended by 75 agriculture professionals from various provincial and federal research institutes, agriculture extension, universities, private companies and international research centers involved in agronomy research and dissemination of technologies among the farming community under AIP.

Dr. Imtiaz said that under the programme about 15 students from leading agriculture universities of the country were selected for Phd in US universities. The AIP was executed through PARC and Maize and Wheat Improvement Center CIMMYT to enhance the wheat, rice and maize crop out put by introducing the innovative technologies of crop sowing and harvesting, he added.

He said under the programme latest technology of crop sowing including zero tillage wheat and ridge planting of wheat were disseminated among the farmers.

AlHuda CIBE signs MoU with MIHE–UK

LAHORE (INP): AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Markfield Institute of Higher Education (MIHE), based in the United kingdom. According to the MoU, holders of AlHuda CIBE’s “Executive Diploma in Islamic Banking & Finance” program with relevant English Language qualifications and work experience will be eligible to apply for exemptions from some modules on MIHE’s MA in Islamic Banking, Finance & Management program. With these exemptions, students will be able to complete the master’s course in a shorter time period. The signing ceremony was held at the AlHuda CIBE office in Lahore. Dr Zahid Parvez, Principal of MIHE, Muhammad Zubair, Chief Executive Officer AlHuda CIBE, and AlHuda CIBE Head of Marketing Imran Gul Khan and Manager of Distance Learning Program Ms Yusra Babar were present on the occasion. Both parties are determined to collaborate for the enhancement of Islamic finance education, and CIBE will refer students to MIHE for its MA IBFM course.

At the ceremony, Dr. Zahid Parvez stated: “The aim of the MoU is to give recognition to the prior qualifications and work experience of Islamic banking and finance professionals and thereby enabling them to complete a Master’s degree programme in the UK in a much shorter period”.