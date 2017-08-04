ANKARA - Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Sohail Mahmood has said that Pakistani mangos are known in Turkey but not available on a regular basis therefore we want to popularise Pakistani mangos and facilitate their availability in Turkish markets.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of a festival organized by Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

Several varieties of mangoes were flown in from Pakistan for the festival. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood said, “Mango is the king of fruits.” He said, “Pakistan is the fifth largest producer of mangos, out of over 100 countries, with a production of 1.8 million tons per year.”

Mahmood added that, “Pakistan is the sixth largest exporter of mangos. Pakistani mangos are number one in the world in taste.”

Mahmood also said his term as ambassador in Turkey would soon end. “I take this opportunity to sincerely thank all our friends who have supported us throughout our stay, and enriched our experience in this exceptionally fraternal country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Turkish Deputy EU Minister Ali Sahin recommended that, “Everyone should go to Pakistan and witness the magnificent hospitality of Pakistanis.”

He also praised Ambassador Mahmood for his work in Turkey and said, “In our relations with Mahmood, we found more than an ambassador, we found a friend.”