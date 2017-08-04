LAHORE - As per the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) data, the petroleum products volumes depicted an impressive growth of 10 percent annually for the month of July 2017 as they clocked in at 2.31 million tons.

The surge is mainly driven by growth in retail fuels i.e. MS and HSD, posting an impressive increase of 14 percent and 37 percent annually, respectively.

Total contribution of retail fuels in POL sales stood at 59 percent against 52 percent, thereby escalating growth in petroleum volumes. MS volumes surged by 14 percent, supported by higher driving mileage in summer season due to tourism activities, strong passenger cars (FY17: +3 percent) and 2/3-wheelers (FY17: +20 percent) sales. On the HSD front, sales grew by 37 percent YoY primarily owed to improved industrial and construction activities coupled with healthy sales volumes of buses (FY17: +11 percent YoY), trucks (FY17: +35 percent YoY), and tractors (FY17: +62 percent YoY). The laggard was the furnace oil sales segment dropping 8 percent YoY on account of piling circular debt and higher FO prices (20 percent YoY). HASCOL continued to outperform among its other competitors as it aggressively pursued its retail expansion strategy, adding 56 retail outlets taking total outlets to 461, in turn depicting healthy growth in retail fuels category (136 percent YoY).

It is expected this trend to continue going forward as smaller OMCs continue to offer discounts to dealers, thereby gaining further market share.