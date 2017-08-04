LAHORE - Thousands of WAPDA & electricity workers took out a mass procession Thursday, under the aegis of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union, from Bakhtiar Labour Hall, Lahore. The workers marched through various roads carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands and held a large rally at Luxumi Chowk here.

The procession was led by Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of the union, who was accompanied by Haji Muhammad Younus, Rana Abdul Shakoor, Rana Akram, Akbar AM Khan, Osama Tariq, Noshab Khan, Muzaffar Mateen, Mubbashar Shah (Warsak), and others. The rally urged the WAPDA & electricity management to take effective measures to check menace of fatal and non-fatal accidents of the line staff. It demanded the government to restore medical facilities for the industrial workers after their retirement, who are covered under Social Security Employees Ordinance, 1965 and get ensured the safety & welfare of domestic workers, female workers and students.

PR