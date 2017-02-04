Shell Tameer Awards ceremony held

LAHORE (PR): The biennial Shell Tameer Awards took place at the British Deputy High Commission in a ceremony attended by prominent industry and business leaders as well as young entrepreneurs of the country. The jury comprising established professionals judged the top 12 finalists in four categories.

Shell Tameer Awards is a nationwide competition that recognises and rewards the entrepreneurial creativity and talent of young Pakistani entrepreneurs and provides them with a platform to further their business ideas. Hosted by Shell Tameer, the awards recognise and reward the brightest business ideas.

Since its inception in 2003, through the Tameer platform, over 1000 businesses have been setup, 12,000 aspiring entrepreneurs have been trained and over 800,000+ youth have been engaged on enterprise development to date.

FrieslandCampina, Engro chiefs meet PM

ISLAMABAD (PR): Global CEO of FrieslandCampina Roelof Joosten and Chairman of Engro Corporation Hussain Dawood met with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and discussed possible opportunities to develop the dairy industry in the country through knowledge transfer and provision of nutritious value-added products amongst others.

Joosten and Dawood highlighted the need to explore partnership opportunities with the government to bring the local dairy industry on a par with international standards and contribute to dairy sector’s development.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on this occasion, “We believe this transaction will be instrumental in positioning Pakistan as an attractive investment destination for global companies and encourage others to follow. I am hopeful that this partnership will allow the Pakistani population to enjoy a wider array of affordable, high quality dairy products for a healthier Pakistan. Improving the wellbeing of millions of our farmers is a cause that Pakistan has been focused on since its inception. I am convinced that this partnership will create tremendous long term value for our dairy farmers".

United Industries host Distributors Conference ‘17

MUREE (PR): The United Industries Limited, manufacturers of Kashmir Cooking Oil & Banaspati, held their annual Distributors Conference 2017 at PC Bhurban on January 13. The conference was attended by the management, employees and distributors of United Industries Limited. GM (Sales) Shakeel Ahmed welcomed the guests and congratulated them on a successful programme. Winners of Distributor Incentive Programme 2016 were acknowledged.

Introduction about the new advertising campaign was given by GM (Marketing) Ahmreen Basit in which she explained the purpose of the new campaign and thanked the distributors for their constant support in making Kashmir such a resounding success. A lucky draw was held and the gifts were given to winning distributors.

STEP hosts seminars on career counselling

LAHORE (PR): STEP, a new programme launched by the Punjab Group of Colleges, conducted seminars, trainings and lectures in 16 cities of Punjab. These sessions were conducted by experts of career counselling of Students Advisory and Counselling Department of STEP.

As many as 42,000 students benefitted from these sessions.

These sessions were aimed to provide career advisory services and mentorship to students, help them understand changing academic trends and career options once they clear their intermediate examinations. Students who participated in these sessions were satisfied with the outcome and opined that these career counselling sessions helped them clear ambiguities present in their minds regarding professional education and to make the right choices.

Allied Bank contributes in laying of mini Astro Turf at hockey stadium

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan Navy has mounted the first mini Astro turf of the country ie 1st of its kind facility, which was formally launched at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi on Thursday. A simple and graceful ceremony was held to laud the role of contributors, philanthropist, former Olympians and sports legends. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, himself an avid sportsman and enthusiast, inaugurated the turf.

An exhibition match was also played between Olympian Eleven and International eleven on the newly laid mini Astroturf. The Naval chief in his address lauded the role of all contributors including Allied Bank. He also expressed his hope that the mini AstroTurf would go a long way to help the Pakistan Hockey Federation in grooming young players to bring back the lost laurels and glory of hockey.

Angela Caffe’s aroma mesmerises Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (PR): Angela Caffe arranged an aromatic evening to launch its first location at Aqs Art and Craft Village in Garden Avenue of the capital city of Islamabad. Hundreds of coffee-lovers from diplomatic community as well as different social circles of the city thronged to awaken their senses with full-bodied flavours exclusively offered by the Angela Caffe.

With its imported machines and capsules, Angela Caffe promises exceptionally smooth coffee in irresistible flavours of Decaffeinato, Toscana, Firenze, Venezia and Roma. These machines only require the addition of a capsule to produce an excellent Italian espresso.

The Caffe boasts of having created a system in which everything from the dose to the pressing of coffee and from temperature to water pressure has been studied in advance to get the best result possible and to ensure a moment of pleasure to perfection, with total ease.

Samsung unveils enhanced series of Galaxy

LAHORE (PR): Samsung Electronics – the global technology leader - has recently launched a fascinating new range of Galaxy A3/A5/A7 2017 smartphones in Pakistan, which promises to make the consumers’ life more convenient and special. It has a sophisticated metal & glass design, long-lasting battery, advanced camera, and improved processor.

This series includes the Galaxy A7 LTE DS smartphone with a 5.7 inch FHD S.AMOLED screen, Galaxy A5 LTE DS with a 5.2 inch FHD S.AMOLED screen and the Galaxy A3 LTE DS with a 4.7 inch HD S.AMOLED display.

For the first time on the Galaxy ‘A’ series, the smartphone offers IP68 standard - water and dust resistance, allowing it to withstand the elements, including rain, sweat, sand and dust. The Galaxy A users can easily back up data and images through Samsung Cloud.

LUMS invites UMT’s US dean for talk on CPEC

LAHORE (PR): LUMS invited Prof Bob Wheeler, Dean School of Business and Economics (SBE) at University of Management and Technology UMT) to deliver a talk at LUMS, Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) to faculty and MBA students.

He provided insight on the topic of CPEC: Rejuvenation or Colonisation of Pakistan.

He emphasized the strategic importance of CPEC (Chinese Pakistani Economic Corridor) in regional scenarios as well as on the need to respond to opportunities vigilantly that CPEC might bring with it. He emphasized the importance of provincial governments working with local industries to align polices with CPEC. By doing so, local industry can get maximum benefit of CPEC.