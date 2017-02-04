ISLAMABAD:- Board of Investment Chairman Dr Miftah Ismail on Friday said that the confidence of foreign investors for exploring business opportunities in Pakistan has been increased. In an interview with Radio Pakistan, he said following economic stability, foreign investors are showing keen interest to invest in various sectors of the country. He said that target set by the government regarding strengthening economy would be achieved in next few years.–APP
