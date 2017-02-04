LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), after a series of consultative meetings with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has finalised various sites in Lahore Division for the purpose of Industrial Zoning.

While appreciating the tireless efforts of the Lahore Development Authority’s team led by LDA Director General Zahid Akhter Zaman, LCCI President Abdul Basit and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that the initiative would lay a new foundation of industrialisation in the province and would attract much needed foreign direct investment (FDI) in the province of Punjab. They said that the LCCI former Senior Vice President Almas Hyder, LCCI Additional Secretary Mazhar Elahi and their companions also deserve appreciation for working on this gigantic task.

They said that this would be immensely beneficial for the business community as substantial land in the Lahore division (Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana) has been reserved by LDA for the Industrial use where the requisite infrastructure would be provided by the government for the Industry. This step would prove to be a game changer in the economic development of Punjab by formalising the industrial sector and making it convenient for the investors to open the new industrial units on the designated sites.

The formal notification would be issued by LDA shortly after the approval of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.