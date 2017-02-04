Soyabean oil import reduces by 42.69pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): Soyabean oil import into the country during first half of current financial year reduced by 42.69 percent as compared to imports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-December, 2016-17, soyabean import into the country came down $101.184 million to $57.991 million, which was down by 42.69 percent as compared to same period of last year. According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, about 48,943 metric tons of soyabean oil imported in first half of current financial year as compared to imports of 75,852 metric tons of same period of last year. On month on month basis, soyabean import into the country reduced by 95.61 percent as about 922 metric tons of soyabean imported in month of December, 2016 against the import of 13,637 metric tons imported during same period of last year. Soyabean valuing $0.688 million imported in month of December, 2016 as compared to import of $15.65 million of same month of last year.

SPI-based inflation falls 0.07pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): The weekly inflation for the week ended on February 2 for the combined income groups decreased by 0.07 percent as compared to the previous week. According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 218.68 points against 218.84 points last week. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 1.04 percent. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined. Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs 8,000 witnessed nominal increase of by 0.08 percent as it went up from 209.00 points in the previous week to 209.17 points in the week under review.

PDWP approves 6 development schemes

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs7,750.164 million. These schemes were approved in the 50th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2016-17 presided over by the P&D Board Punjab Chairman Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan. P&D Provincial Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included: Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control & Communication (PPIC3) Centre, Sargodha at the cost of Rs5,523.896 million, Rehabilitation of road from Raiwind to Pattoki L=40.20 km in District Kasur (Part-A 0.00 to 15.60 km Raiwind to Kot Radha Kishan) Construction of Bridge over BS Link Canal (RD:62+600) at the cost of Rs592.844 million.

, Rehabilitation of Vanike Tarrar to Hafizabad Road including Hafizabad Bye Pass Road length (19.00+372)=22.72 km, District Hafizabad at the cost of Rs491.671 million, Construction of Front Approach Road of QAAP length 4.00 km, District Sheikhupura at the cost of Rs510.144 million, Concrete Lining of Adil Wah Disty RD: 0-63483 Tail and its System at the cost of Rs556.581 million & River Training Works to Save the Bhikiwind Village/Post of Pak Army at River Sutlej U/S Ferozpur Headwork at the cost of Rs75.028 million.

Mock fire drill held at NESPAK

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The safety of employees is one of the top priorities of NESPAK Management. For this purpose a fire drill was held at NESPAK House, Lahore as part of efforts to improve safety preparedness on Friday. It was also aimed at testing and ensuring proper working of the firefighting and alarm system. A real time emergency situation was enacted during the drill. Soon after the activation of the alarm, all the NESPAK employees including the managing director left the building as per the evacuation plan. A demonstration of extinguishing fire was held in front of the NESPAK House. Civil departments including Rescue-1122 and local fire brigade teams also took part in the demonstration and guided the NESPAK staff on how to leave a dangerous place during emergency. NESPAK’s Health and Safety team, which overlooks these aspects for the ongoing projects, played a key role in undertaking this exercise for the NESPAK House.