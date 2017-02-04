ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Anusha Rahman has said that Pakistan has become a case study for international community due to its phenomenal development in Information Communications Technology (ICT) sector.

While talking to a delegation led by Telenor Board Chairperson Gunn Waersted, the minister said the country is witnessing phenomenal development in ICT sector and it is evolving magnificently day by day.

She said, “Our country is passing through a phase of digital revolution. Now it’s need of the time that public and private sectors work together through this technological paradigm shift.”

She further said, “We believe in open use of technology as a tool for socio economic uplift of our people.

Therefore, we have given a complete comprehensive telecom policy document which caters all growing needs of the sector and addresses all the challenges being faced by the sector in modern era.”

“We have completely deregulated the sector and encouraged the telecom industry to enhance their foot prints and to become more voluminous,” she added.

She said that only policy articulation will not serve the purpose if industry support is not there. She appreciated the role of Telenor in enhancing e-agriculture and introducing e-services & products.

“We brought back the country on track with strenuous efforts. We have not only gained economic stability but also curbed the menace of terrorism successfully,” she added. The minister said that her government has a special focus on financial and digital inclusion.

The Telenor Board chairperson appreciated the minister for her sector-friendly forward looking policies and visionary leadership. Waersted showed Telenor’s continued commitment for their sustainable investment in Pakistan.