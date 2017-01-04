QUETTA - The Oil Tankers Association (OTA) strike entered second day in Quetta triggering shortage of petrol and diesel in several parts of Balochistan. According to Pakistan State Oil (PSO) sources, the OTA lodging demonstration against the Custom authorities had closed supply of petrol and diesel to Quetta, Chaman, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah and Zhob from last two days which had caused troubles for citizens.

While in Quetta, several petrol pumps remained closed on Tuesday triggering innumerable difficulties for transporters. Meanwhile, the Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri took notice of the OTA strike and shortage of petrol and diesel, and instructed the Collector Customs and Commissioner Quetta Division to take immediate efforts for normalising the situation. He ordered Collector Customs and Commissioner Quetta Division to negotiate with OTA to address the arising challenges of petrol and diesel aiming at to restore supply to petrol pumps. The chief minister also directed the authorities concerned to submit report on the matter.