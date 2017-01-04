ICAP holds grand finale of FINANCE OLYMPIAD

LAHORE (PR): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has organised the grand finale of the FINANCE OLYMPIAD for its trainee students to test the professionalism, knowledge and aptitude of students.

The main purpose of the competition is to engage CA students for professional developments in a unique way and encourage them to discover their potential, exhibit their talent and celebrate their competence in a befitting manner. It will also provide an opportunity to trainee students to enhance their soft skills so that they can interact effectively with their coworkers and people inside and outside the organisation. Mohammad Hasnain and Muhammad Ahmed claimed victory amongst the 12 qualified contestants from all over Pakistan, whereas Izz Ghanaa Ansari and Khawaja Muhammad Asad were the runner-up. The winners of this all competition will represent “CA PAKISTAN” in the SAFA students’ Elocution and Quiz Contests, to be held in Dacca, Bangladesh, on January 22, 2017.

Event held to promote Pakistan Coating Show

LAHORE (PR): A networking assembly of relevant entrepreneurs from Lahore and over all Punjab organised on Tuesday to promote the upcoming 3rd Pakistan Coating Show (PCS), to be held on the 19th, 20th & 21st of January 2017, at the Lahore International Expo Centre.

The objective of this networking meeting was to finalise maximum bookings from potential exhibitors for the PCS 2017. Lahore chamber of Commerce and Industry President Abdul Basit was the chief guest on the occasion.

The annual ‘Pakistan Coating Show’ is a series of mega-events held in the country to showcase a large variety of products, new technologies and innovations being nurtured for the ‘Coatings Industry’ that produces; Paints, Coatings, Inks, Adhesives and all allied industries etc. This is an exclusive initiative that promises great new successes for this important industry.

OMD wins "Pakistan Media Agency of the Year"

KARACHI (PR): OMD Pakistan, a part of the Omnicom Media Group, has won the title of 'Pakistan Media Agency of the Year' at the Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year Awards 2016.

This is OMD Pakistan's third consecutive award at Campaign Asia's Agency of the Year Awards, but the first time as a winner of the Gold. OMD Pakistan achieved the accolade by demonstrating a strong business performance in 2016 - obtaining numerous top tier clients, whilst retaining 100% of its existing client base. The team takes pride in their creativity, innovation, service, transparency and commitment to its clients.

DIBP organises staff gala

KARACHI (PR): Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan has organised a staff gala for South region at Pavilion End Club. The event was attended by 1500 staff members of the DIBP family across Southern Pakistan.

The Gala had various activities and sporting events for the staff to enjoy. One of the major activities was the cricketing event in which more than 10 teams from the bank participated. Other events included; Badminton, Table Tennis, Snooker, Arcade Games etc.

Various prizes were also distributed to the staff through lucky draws, along with a bumper prize which was distributed at the end of the sporting events. Concluding the Gala, DIBP CEO Junaid Ahmed held a town hall session for the staff in which he acknowledged the efforts of fellow staff members and emphasized on the importance of such events.

Jubilee Life Insurance bags Brands of the Year Award

LAHORE (PR): Jubilee Life Insurance, the leading private sector life insurance provider in the country, has been awarded Brands of the Year Award for 2015-2016 in the life insurance industry.

The awards ceremony was held at Grand Convention Marquee PAF Museum, Karachi. Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani was the chief guest at the ceremony. The prestigious award was received on behalf of Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited by their Head of Corporate Business Distribution, Faizul Hasan. Talking about this achievement, Hasan said, “This is indeed a great moment of pride and a milestone for Jubilee Life to receive this astounding honour. This award is a testament of our success from being the leading insurance service provider of the country to becoming the brand of the year.”

Nestlé, PAD ink two MoUs

LAHORE (PR): Nestlé Pakistan and the Punjab Agriculture Department have signed two MoUs, enabling the two partners to collaborate for improving agricultural sustainability for the Chaunsa Mango sector and another on Water Resource Management.

For the Chaunsa Project, Nestlé Pakistan shall take on board Mango Research Institute, Multan as a research partner. The company hopes that for the access to latest research in the mango sector as well as best farm practices will enable them to build on the work it is already doing with mango farmers.

Under the Water Resource Management Project, Nestlé will partner with the Water Management Wing of the Department for a programme which offers a 60% subsidy to farmers who employ High Efficiency Irrigation Systems (drip irrigation) and other water conservation techniques, technologies and practices. Nestlé will bear the 40% share that the farmer owes to the government.