LAHORE - Pakistan has to pay $11.5 billion to various international monetary institutions during the next 18 months. According to details, the country has to pay a sum of $8.76 billion to International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and Asian Development Bank. Moreover, Pakistan has to pay 160 million Saudi Riyals to Islamic Development Bank. Pakistan has to pay $1.6 billion to China, 192 billion Yen to Japan and 625 million Euros to Paris Club.