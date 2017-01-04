ISLAMABAD - Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has said economic activities are picking up and investment is pouring in especially in China Pakistan Economic Project (CPEC) related projects.

While chairing a meeting, he said inclusion of water security, Karachi Circular Railway, mass transit programme for Balochistan, projects for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and rehabilitation of Railways in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would further increase growth and create more job opportunities in the country.

The minister noted that GDP growth appears to be on upward trajectory and inflation remained below four percent during the last month. He said average inflation during last six months was recorded at 3.88 percent, reflecting continued price stability.