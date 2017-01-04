ISLAMABAD - Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday urged the Privatisation Commission to ensure that privatisation transactions are conducted in an open, fair and transparent manner. He made these remarks while chairing a meeting at the Finance Ministry to review matters related to privatisation. Privatisation Commission Chairman Mohammad Zubair briefed the minister on the privatisation programme approved by the CCOP. He briefed the minister on the status of the ongoing privatisation transactions and post-privatisation matters. He also briefed the minister on the performance of the Privatisation Commission for the six-month period ended December 31 2016. Dar emphasized that the Privatisation Commission should undertake all necessary efforts to complete the ongoing transactions in a timely manner in accordance with processes defined in the Privatisation Commission Ordinance, 2000. He said that the privatisation programme is a major component of the present government’s home-grown structural reforms agenda. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and Privatisation Commission.