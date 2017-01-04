ISLAMABAD - As part of economic reforms, the federal government is mulling to privatise five public sector enterprises (PSEs) in 2017.

Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) tops priority list which is expected to be privatised by June, 2017. Despite injecting over Rs26 billion in two and half years, the government failed in reviving PSM. With no production activity since July-2015, PSM is causing a mammoth loss of Rs2 billion to national exchequer every month. Overall deficit of PSM has transcended Rs200 billion.

Telephone Industies of Pakistan (TIP), Industrial Development Bank, Mari Petroleum Company and Kot Addu Power Company are other PSEs that are included in the list of companies to be privatised. In past, the federal government had faced stiff resistance from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) which had threatened of launching movement against any such initiative.