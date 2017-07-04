Asif Ali becomes president of SIE’s board of management

LAHORE (PR): Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (PIEDMC) chairman has issued notifications for board members of Sundar Industrial Estate’s Board of Management, for the financial year 2017-18. According to notification, Tipu Enterprises chairman Asif Ali has been elected as president, Pioneer Board Pvt Ltd’s Mian Fahim Qamar as senior vice president and Maaz Mahmood of Supreme Poder Pvt Ltd as vice president. Other board members are: Ahsan Mahmood Butt, Syed Tariq Saraj Jaffri, HAroon Ali Khan, Ghazanfar Java, Yasir Hameed, Javed Munir, Zaki Ejaz Qureshi, Malik Muhammad Azhar and Harron Arshad, former president of board of management. Asif Ali was senior vice president of the board in financial year 2016-17.

ChenOne holds conference

LAHORE (PR): ChenOne has organised a conference to analyse the previous financial year and to devise the strategies for the next year. Mian Kashif Ashfaq, CEO, Mian Umair, COO, all head of departments and team members attended this conference. Addressing the conference, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said, “ChenOne met all its targets of the last financial year and we are committed to go far ahead with our innovative ideas in the coming year.”

In this conference, innovative ideas were discussed for ChenOne’s fashion clothing, marketing and retail of home furnishing and accessories.

Moreover, ideas were discussed and agreed upon to further improve in-store customer experience. Strategic planning for next financial year and targets were set in this conference. With these plans and goals in place, ChenOne is all set to begin the new fiscal year with a new strategy.

Lay’s enters elite group

of Guinness World

Records holders

LAHORE (PR): Lay’s Pakistan has broken Guinness World Records™ title for the largest packaged food mosaic in the world Lahore: Lay’s Pakistan recently launched its mega campaign of the year ‘Say It with a Smile’ with the exciting initiative to make Pakistanis smile across the country. As part of the campaign, Lay’s Pakistan set out to conduct a Guinness World Records™ official attempt for the largest packaged food mosaic in the world. The previous record, held by Sharp MEAFZE, was set on October 3rd, 2013 in Dubai, UAE, and measured 953.42 square meters. Lay’s Pakistan has set a new record by creating the largest packaged food mosaic in the world using Lay’s smiles packs, measuring 1,068.40 square meters, here in Lahore.

Furqan Ahmed Syed, General Manager for PepsiCo Pakistan, said: “We are excited to achieve this amazing feat as part of Lay’s Smiles campaign. The mosaic featured big smileys made out of Lay’s packs; representing our intention to spread smiles across our valued consumers in Pakistan.”

He added, “We set out to conduct a 48-hour long activity to create the largest packaged food mosaic in the world using 38,659 Lay’s Smiles packs. Our hard work has paid off and Lay’s Pakistan has successfully entered the elite group of Guinness World Records™ holders.”

‘Chinese IT firm creating hurdles for CPEC’

LAHORE (PR): Chairman Pakistan-China Brothers Society, Sharif Hussain has criticized Chinese IT company for creating hurdles in CPEC. He said the way this company is making DTMB project controversial clearly shows that they are trying to harm Pakistan's friendship with China and damage the project of CPEC. He said if that IT firm did not change their attitude our society will launch a protest against it to draw attention towards their negative and harmful actions creating hurdles for CPEC and also take legal action by approaching the courts in Pakistan through filing of case seeking to get their license to work in Pakistan cancelled.

Punjab govt collaborates with Telenor for CAPP

Programme

ISLAMABAD (PR): Telenor Pakistan, Pakistan’s leading telecom and digital service provider, along with Telenor Microfinance Bank, has joined hands with Agriculture Department of the Government of Punjab and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the flagship program “Connected Agriculture Platform Punjab.” PITB seeks to capitalize on the immense potential offered by Digital Mobile technology, smartphone penetration and branchless mobile banking services to uplift the agriculture economy of the province. Telenor Pakistan, being the largest cellular operator and mobile financial services provider in the rural areas of the Punjab, has positioned itself as the ideal partner for this visionary project.

As part of the program, interest-free loans to small holder farmers will be disbursed through EasyPaisa Mobile Wallets while Telenor will also develop a digital platform comprising multiple mobile and web apps to help millions of farmers in Punjab to improve their yield through easily accessible advisory of modern agriculture practices and improved access to agri experts and agriculture input providers.

According to estimates, Punjab has over 10 million farmers out of which approximately 2 million are already using smartphones and the number is growing every day.

The Connected Agriculture Platform Punjab (CAPP) aims to revolutionize agriculture practices across the province by connecting all stakeholders in the agriculture value chain including but not limited to agriculture input providers, research institutions, commodity buyers, supply chain services provider, and agriculture extension workers.

As part of CAPP Program, 500,000 plus eligible farmers will also get 3G/4G-enabled smartphones along with free SIM cards and data bundles. To enable farmers to utilize the full potential of this platform, hundreds of facilitation centers and booths will be established across the province and training of thousands of farmers and creating Digital App Gurus at each Mosa/Village level.

“The collaboration between Telenor Pakistan and the Punjab Government provides the platform to uplift the livelihood of farmers by leveraging technology. By providing easy access to financial aid, fast internet connectivity, and expert advice, this initiative would bridge the gap between farmers and the information they need to maximize their production capabilities,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan.