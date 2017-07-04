LAHORE - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is going to organise Businessmen Convention on July 6 at Lahore.

FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Manzoorul Haq Malik said the purpose of organising the convention is to highlight business community concerns and opinions and to provide relevant suggestions to the government. He said the government and business community should jointly come forward for the betterment of the country as cost of doing business and trade is serious concern of business community.

He said efforts should be made to promote exports, encourage foreign investment and stimulate economic activity in the country.

He said that the federal budget/Finance Bill 2017 and its irritants and other economic issues will be focused during the convention. A large number of business elites including members of executive committee, general body, trade bodies and other prominent businessmen are expected to attend the event.