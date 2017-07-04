ISLAMABAD - The government has restricted the inflation rate at 4.16 percent during previous fiscal year (FY2017), well below the target of 6 percent.

The inflation measured through Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks prices of around 480 commodities every month, has increased by 4.16 percent during FY2017 as against the preceding years. The government has kept the inflation below the target of 6 percent during FY2017.

The CPI inflation recorded a decline of 2.86 percent during FY2016. However, the inflation rebounded to 4.16 percent during the FY2017. The uptick in inflation is due to global revival of international commodity and oil prices along with rise in domestic demand due to pick up of economic activities.

The government has once again set inflation rate at 6 percent for the next financial year (FY2018). However, the govt might struggle to keep inflation rate in control due to heavy taxation measures and withdrawal of subsidies.

The government has introduced heavy taxation measures of Rs120 billion and reduced the overall subsidy amount by Rs22 billion. These two measures would fuel the inflation rate in the next financial year, which is currently in control.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), which gauges rates of kitchen items on weekly basis, has increased by 1.57 percent during FY2017 as against FY2016. Similarly, the wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation increased by 4.04 percent in the period under review.

Meanwhile, the inflation has registered an increase of 3.9 percent during June 2017 over May this year. The CPI Core inflation measured by non-food non-energy CPI (Core NFNE) increased by 5.5 percent on YoY basis in June 2017 as compared to increase of 5.5 percent in the previous month.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices have increased by 3.05 percent. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 13.31 percent and 10.98 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 5.10 percent in last month.

Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went down by 10.02 percent. Price of clothing and footwear increased by 3.77 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges up by 2.4 percent. Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 0.25 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 5.45 percent in June 2017 as compared to the same month last year.

In food commodities, prices of tomatoes increased by 9.4pc, potatoes 8.25pc, eggs 4.46pc, meat 1.24pc and beverages price surged by 1.15 pc. Likewise, in non-food items, tailoring charges enhanced by 1.86 percent and kerosene oil up by 1.1 percent during June as compared to May. According to the PBS figures, price of cigarettes decreased by 15.49 percent, onion 7.17 percent, chicken 5.03 percent and sugar price down by 3.37 percent.