Over 60 LPG-air mix plants being set up

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government is setting up over 60 LPG-air mix plants in selected areas to facilitate consumers where natural gas supply has not reached. Two state companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), would establish the plants in their respective far flung areas at an estimated cost of Rs1,353.29 million. "The companies will set up the LPG-air mix plants and supply lines using their own funds," official sources in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources told APP. The companies would set up 30 air mix plants each on their respective transmission network in the areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan and backward areas of Balochistan. The setting up of the LPG-air mix plants would save these areas from the rapid deforestation due to use of trees as firewood, they added. Recently, they said, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has also approved setting up of LPG-air mix plants at Murree (Kurbagla, Dewal, Company Bagh and Tret), Awaran and Bella.

PSEB promotes IT grads and companies

ISLAMABAD (APP): PSEB is fully committed towards promotion of modern technologies and capacity building of IT graduates and companies. “We aim to provide guidance to fresh IT graduates, start-ups and young entrepreneurs on varied subjects such as queries related to company setup, business planning, competitive analysis, optimal positioning of product/service, social media marketing, international marketing, business financing and exports reporting,” an official told APP. PSEB also provides training in relevant course such as Android programming iOS development, Java programming, Net programming and Agile methodology, he added. He said IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) companies operating in Pakistan are registered with PSEB in order to avail the benefits and incentives. Official sources said, "Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform (CDWP) has approved a series of IT Industry support programmes for next five years under PSEB's project titled "Enhancing IT Export through Industry Support programmes".

Mobile phone import falls 7.29pc

in 11 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The import of mobile phones into the country fell by 7.29 percent in first 11 months of the year 2016-17 as compared to same period of the preceding year. The mobile phone imports during first 11 months of the outgoing fiscal year were recorded at $637.138 million, whereas the same was recorded at $687.252 million in July-May (2015-16). The overall telecom group import witnessed a declining trend as it went down by 0.29 percent during the period under review, according to latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. On yearly and monthly basis, the mobile phone imports in May, however, recorded an increase of 24.75 percent and 35.11 percent over May 2016 and April 2017, respectively. Similarly, the overall telecom group import in May, 2017 also increased by 18.54 percent, and 9.81 percent when compared with the import during May 2016 and April 2017, respectively.

Govt initiates extensive oil, gas

exploration in Fata

ISLAMABAD (APP): In a bid to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector, the government has started extensive oil and gas exploration activities in different parts of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). MOL Pakistan, an oil and gas exploration company, has commenced the 'Gravity Survey' in Tal block of North Waziristan Agency, besides it is planning to conduct drilling in the Biland Khel area under the same block, according to official data available with APP. While, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has completed a 2D seismic survey in the FR Barinu area of Latamber Block in 2016 and the drilling would start by the end of 2017. The OGDCL has also planned to initiate the 2D seismic survey in the Wali Block, covering South Waziristan Agency, Lakki Marwat and FR Tank. At present, the project is under discussion with the law enforcement agencies and hopefully the survey would complete in the current year.

Zhen-Hua, a Chinese company, has completed 2D seismic survey in the Baska block of FR D I Khan. Whereas, another oil and gas exploration and production company - Hycarbex - has completed geological mapping in Peshawar block of FR Peshawar, Orakzai and Khyber agencies last year. Al-Haj, an oil and gas exploration and production company, has completed 80 percent of 2D seismic survey in Baska North Block of FR D I Khan and South Waziristan Agency. Last year, the OGDCL has completed geological mapping in the Orakzai and Tirah blocks and the 2D seismic surveys would start during the current year.