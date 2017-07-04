FAISALABAD - Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) has stressed on the continuation of Duty Drawback of Taxes incentive, allowed under the prime minister's package, without any bar of 10 percent increase in exports.

PTEA Chairman Ajmal Farooq said that the abolition of the incentive would not only increase the cost in manufacturing of export goods but would also jeopardize the government's initiatives to boost the exports. He said, “Textile industry has lost its viability as our textile exports are at a comparative disadvantage in respect of production costs in the region.”

“In January 2017, the government allowed a rebate of 3pc to 6pc on export proceeds of textile value chain to secure its competitive edge in international market without any condition of percentage increase in exports over the last year. Exports of yarn and fabric were eligible for rebate of 3pc and 4pc respectively; whereas in the value-added sector, the rate of rebate was 6pc on exports of readymade garments and 5pc on home textiles. This incentive, somehow, impacted positively and cushioned the declining exports but unfortunately this scheme was only for six months which had ended on June 30,” he said.

He demanded the continuation of Duty Drawback of Taxes for the next year to support the ailing textile industry and to retain export markets. He further demanded immediate payment of exporter's stuck up liquidity in refund regime as funds blockage has caused continuous drop in exports and textile industry is unable to tap its potential in accordance with capacity. The Government should speed up the process of paying out billions of rupees outstanding tax refunds to get maximum industrial growth and significant increase in exports, he added.

The PTEA chairman was of the view that export industry is the life line of economy and continuous drop in exports would spell an amount of trouble for the economy. Giving details, he said that the country's trade deficit has swelled to historic $29.99 billion with an increase of 42.12pc during July-May of the 2016-17 financial year due to massive increase in imports and decline in exports. Similarly, exports tumbled by 3.13 percent to $18.54 billion in July-May from $19.14 billion of the same period of the 2015-16.

PTEA Vice Chairman Muhammad Naeem termed value added textile sector as the backbone of the economy.

He said that around 54 percent of the country's exports and 42 percent of employment is heading towards disaster because of declining trend in the exports. He urged the government to take stock of the situation and boost the exports of the country by addressing the liquidity issues through immediate payment of stuck up amounts in refund regime. He also stressed for continuation of Duty Drawback of Taxes incentive to boost the country's exports and uplift the economy.