ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Monday appointed senior bureaucrat Tariq Pasha as chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The post had fallen vacant after the retirement of Dr Irshad on June 30.

According to the Establishment Division’s notification, “Tariq Mehmood Pasha, a BS-22 officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS), presently posted as Secretary, Economic Affairs Division is transferred and posted as chairman FBR/secretary, Revenue Division, with immediate effect and until further orders”.

Dr Irshad had reached the age of superannuation in April last but the federal government gave the extension to his service till June 30.

Sources said that several senior bureaucrats had started lobbying to get the lucrative slot of the FBR chief with the retirement of Dr Irshad.

Tariq Pasha, Rahamatullah, Khawaja Tanvir and Shaukat Ali were in the race for the post but Pasha was the strongest candidate for the slot because of his has “good links” with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The sources said that the prime minister assigned the new assignment to Pasha after a meeting with Dar on Saturday morning.

According to the sources, the new appointment has been made amidst the ongoing probe into the in Panama Papers case by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT). The JIT is examining the assets record of the prime minister and his family members.