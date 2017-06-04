ISLAMABAD - Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan wants Pak-UK ties to grow and that he would extend all support for efforts aimed at augmenting economic cooperation between the two friendly countries.

He expressed these views during a meeting with British High Commissioner Thomas Drew in Islamabad.

The High Commissioner felicitated the Minister on successful presentation of budget 2017-18 and said expressed his government’s support for efforts aimed at enhancing inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The High Commissioner extended invitation to the Finance Minister to attend the Family Planning Summit scheduled to be held next month in London. The Department for International Development of the UK will jointly host the Summit with the United Nations Fund for Population Welfare and the Bill and Malinda Gates Foundation.

The Finance Minster thanked the High Commissioner for the invitation and said that family planning was an important policy area for Pakistan, being a country with a large population. He said, “The government of Pakistan would like to benefit from the ideas to be presented in the Summit.”

The Minister also appreciated the continued support being provided by the British government for different initiatives and projects in Pakistan aimed at economic development and well being of the people in different spheres.

He said, “Pakistan has its eyes set on economic growth and looks to all its development partners to strengthen the measures taken to achieve this objective.”

The Minister appreciated the resolve and deep interest evinced by Thomas Drew for promoting Pak-UK economic relations. Secretary Finance and Secretary Economic Affairs Division also attended the meeting.