LAHORE - Nestlé Pakistan and Department of Agriculture, Punjab Government (DOA) has signed a commitment of cooperation on developing fodder varieties and guiding farmers on best practices. Agriculture department research facilities have led important breakthroughs in identifying efficient and high quality fodder varieties for farmers, while Nestlé Pakistan with its outreach to a 100,000 farmers across Punjab can help ensure that this knowledge reaches our farmers and result in higher yields and prosperity for them.

The dairy sector contributes 11% to Pakistan's GDP. There is ample opportunity in this sector for improvement and growth, especially to improve the livelihoods of dairy farmers by strengthening the dairy value chain.

The focus on diary sector has shed light on the key role of fodder in reducing the cost of milk production for our farmers. On average, 60 percent of a farmer’s gross income goes towards covering the cost of feed and fodder. Reducing the cost of fodder can lead to a significant increase in profit margins for dairy farmers. This public-private partnership will provide access to and train farmers on growing high quality, nutritious fodder with a relatively lost cost of sowing and growing. This will help increase their per acre yield and reduce their costs of milk production.

An important area of awareness raising will be a focus on the Alfalfa variety of fodder which is high in protein and requires considerably less amount of water, resulting in much needed water conservation. Demo farms will be created to help farmers understand the benefits of Alfalfa and helps increase in demand.