Pakistan desirous to pave new ways for investment with Russia: Jatoi

ST PETERSBURG (NNI): Federal Minister for Industries and Production Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi on Saturday said that Pakistan is desirous to pave new ways for investment and cooperation with Russia. He expressed these views during a meeting with Russian Minister for Industry and Trade, Denis Valentinovich Manturov on the sidelines of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) held from June 1-3. Jatoi urged Russia to take benefit from Pakistan’s investment friendly policies and the progress made in large-scale industries. The meeting aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in industrial sector between both the countries. The Minister also invited Denis Manturov to visit Pakistan. During the meeting, recent visit of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to Russia was also discussed. Manturov proposed the Minister to invest in Sukhoi Superjet Project. He also apprised the Minister on financial and other related aspects of the North-South Gas Pipeline Project.

Jatoi assured that he would convey Manturov’s message to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources.

The Minister also briefed the Russian side on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, stable political and economical policies and auto policy of Pakistan. Denis Manturov showed keen interest in Pakistan’s economic stability and development projects.

FPCCI asks govt to resolve issue of loadshedding

KARACHI (DNA): The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday asked the government to resolve issue of power outages on priority as it has made life difficult for the masses and has damaged the business activities. Violent protests continue in many cities as power outages have hit alarming level disrupting daily life and creating problems in preparations of Sehr and Iftar, said Atif Ikram Sheikh, Chairman FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries. He said that loadshedding during severe heatwave has not only taken tool on masses but also plagued economy and discouraged local and foreign investment as protests have sent a very negative signal. Atif Ikram Sheikh said that the issue of loadshedding should be resolved otherwise more protests would erupt while situation in Karachi is worth mentioning where people have to live without electricity for 10 to 12 hours every day.

The government should adopt urgent measures to reduce loadshedding during the holy month of Ramazan while K-Electric and other power companies should be asked for reasons behind power outages which has increased the sufferings of people in this sizzling weather.

He said that K-Electric has not only failed to upgrade its system but has done a little to include additional electricity in its system which must be probed and those responsible should be brought to the book.

The claims of the KE management that there would be no loadshedding during Iftar and Sehr has proved to be another false mantra, he added.

Keeping dozens of power plants closed during such a weather amounts to punish masses for a crime they never committed, the business leader observed.

He said that people in rural areas are facing up to 20 hours of load shedding which is height of injustice.

PR minister reviews upgradation work of different projects

LAHORE (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique chaired meetings held at PR headquarters here on Saturday to review different upgradation projects. He ordered upgradation of Rohri railway station during a meeting about the upgradation of Nankana Sahib, Hassan Abdal, Bahawalpur, Raiwind, Okara and Sahiwal railway stations. He said that Sibbi and Harnai railway stations were also being upgraded and urged to improve the standard of Karachi Cantt railway station. He informed the meeting that restoration work on Kohat-Rawalpindi section was in progress with a brisk pace. In another meeting, the minister directed the PR administration to upgrade Awam express train within two months. He was told in the meeting that 30 Air-conditioned Coaches along with 65 passenger coaches of Awam Express were being upgraded with new ones. The minister said, he wanted to see all trains upgraded within two years and urged the administration to use modern techniques of overhauling of coaches.

All senior officers were present in the meetings.

Call to check import of substandard LPG

LAHORE (APP): LPG Association of Pakistan (LPGAP) has demanded the authorities concerned to take steps for controlling influx of sub-standard imported LPG. Imported LPG is damaging the local LPG industry, said Chairman LPG Association of Pakistan Farooq Iftikhar in a statement here on Saturday. He said that locally produced LPG can cater to the domestic needs but its high prices were coming in the way and encouraging import as well as smuggling of LPG from other countries. He said, "High prices of LPG producers have allowed smugglers and importers of sub-standard gas which need to be checked". He said the consumption of LPG during summer falls not only in Pakistan but also at international level. Reduction in demand brings down price but this season the situation in Pakistan is contrary to it, he added. Farooq Iftikhar emphasized the urgency in bringing down price to discourage sub-standard imports and enable LPG marketing & storage companies to perform their responsibilities in a best manner.