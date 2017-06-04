LAHORE - Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha has said that the Punjab budget 2017-18 is public-friendly, balanced and development-oriented, as almost 59 percent of total budget has been allocated for education, health, agriculture, law and order and local governments, earmarking Rs 1,017 billion for these sectors.

Addressing a post-budget conference, she said that new budget is harbinger of development and prosperity of the people as total outlay of the annual development program for the upcoming budget is Rs. 635 billion which makes it the largest development program in the history of the province.

She said that next financial year will also be the year of improvement and development for health sector. She said that in the next financial year, additional 55 billion rupees would be spent on health sector. She said that in 2017-18 budget, Rs. 263 billion have been allocated for Specialized Healthcare and Primary and Secondary Health which is a record.

She said that next year all the THQ hospitals would be modernized and one hundred mobile health units would also procured for easy access of people to the health facilities at their doorstep.

An allocation of Rs7 billion was also made for provision of laptop to 115,000 students. She also announced the establishment of district education authorities with expenditure of Rs230 billion. Under education sector, Rs6b have been allocated under ‘Zeware Talim’ programme for girls while Rs3b will be spent for text books distribution in Punjab schools. Allocation of Rs6b has been proposed for 36000 new class rooms and Rs2b for missing facilities. The govt announced Rs44b for higher education to be spent on establishment of 50 new degree colleges and three new universities in Punjab.

She said that over 100 mobile health units are being launched within few weeks in South Punjab. The govt also announced to establish Punjab agriculture, Food and Drug Authority to examine medicine, food and pesticides quality with Rs2 billion expanses. Rs120 billion have been earmarked for specialized health care and medical education while Rs3b will be spent on hepatitis patients. Rs2b is being spent in the upcoming fiscal year for expansion of Punjab food authority and Rs5b will be allocated for provision of clean drinking water.

In the budget for 2017-18, a total allocation of Rs140b was made for overall agriculture including irrigation, livestock, forestry food and fisheries. Under Kisan package a sum of Rs15b was allocated for provision of subsidised agi inputs. Under Khadime Punjab Rural Road Programe Rs17 billion was allocated for construction of 1400km long roads besides allocation of Rs90b for overall road sector. The govt will continue orange cab for youth allocating Rs35b for next fiscal year.

The finance minister said that govt completed several power plants during the current fiscal year including Sahiwal Coal power plant with expenditure of Rs180, LNG Bhikki power plant, Balloki and Haveli Bahadur Shah plants.

She said that implementation on the largest development program of the Punjab will start an era of development and prosperity as development schemes will improve the quality of life of common people. The minister said that additional funds worth billions of rupees have been allocated for the public welfare schemes and development of southern Punjab in the upcoming financial year and added that share of southern Punjab has been enhanced in development and welfare oriented programs.

APP adds: Traders from different markets on Saturday termed the Punjab budget as pro-people which would provide new opportunities of development in the province.

Azhar Malik, general secretary Tajir Itehad Ferozpur Road, said Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team had won hearts of people by presenting tax-free and people-friendly budget. He said the budget reflected aspirations of the public as it was an exemplary and revolutionary budget which would start mega development oriented projects besides laying a net of industries.

Sheikh M Afzal, patron Azam Cloth Market traders association, said the Punjab government had allocated massive funds for development of agriculture, health and education sectors, infrastructure and social development in the province.

He was of the view that the budget would also strengthen the national economy, establish a strong industrial base besides creating massive job opportunities.

The budget would also bring about revolution in education, agriculture, health and IT sectors as well, he added.