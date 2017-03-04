ISLAMABAD - Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan has urged the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) countries to work on removing the non-tariff barriers, facilitating visa and customs procedures and mutually accept standardisation.

“Openness of trade, abandoning the protectionist mindset, regional connectivity and owning the idea that private sector is the engine of growth and employment will lead the ECO countries to unprecedented prosperity,” he said while addressing at the inaugural session of 22nd Executive Committee and 15th General Assembly Meetings of ECO Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECO-CCI).

The minister further said that vibrant private sector is necessary to achieve high levels of growth and employment. He said “Regional Connectivity will lead us to shared Prosperity” is the vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He further said that more important than the tariff barriers are the non-tariff barriers that need to be immediately removed which are; easing up the visa process, custom facilitation, mutual recognition of standards and arbitration mechanism.

“Non tariff barriers are stopping us from coming closer in trade and even more closer as nations. We must get rid of our protectionist mindset and we need to realise that if we are opening up, we are opening to our brothers and sisters with whom we share history, culture and values”, he added.

The minister said, “If we work on openness of trade and removal of non-tariff barriers it will result in increased trade, greater people to people interaction and enhanced physical connectivity.” He said that the distinguished guests must take this important message to their countries that Pakistan is coming out of the dark period of extremism, energy crisis and political instability.

“Pakistan is now more peaceful, economically stable as the public finances and foreign exchange reserves have stabilised, energy crisis has been resolved to a greater extent and will be overcome by the middle of next year and that Pakistan’s connectivity to the world has improved in the shape of CPEC which is the backbone of our future prosperity”, he added.

While speaking at the occasion, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPPCI) President Zubair Tufail said that ECO is a vehicle that can lead its member states to peace and prosperity. This was evident by the manner in which the ECO conference was conducted and efforts for increased infrastructural connectivity were pushed, he added.

Tufail said that beyond resolutions, the conference adopted the Vision 2025 – a roadmap for the next decade – and undertook the restructuring of the organisation’s headquarters and secretariat in Tehran to modern standards. He lauded the adoption of the Islamabad Declaration, which envisages doubling of the current level of intra-ECO trade in the next three to five years. “Our Government must ensure now that the infrastructure and connectivity projects that it has undertaken are completed on time to meet the goals of this ECO conference,” he suggested. He also said that the time is ripe for all the countries to turn paper declarations into socio-economic regional realities.