KARACHI - Institutional profit-taking witnessed at PSX after two strong sessions as investor preferred to trim their positions ahead of the weekend, consequently the shares index closed 72 points down or (0.15%) at around 49,623 level.

Volatility was witnessed at the local bourse as the index continuously juggled between positive and negative zone to finally close in red zone, brokers said. SNGPL (up 0.52%) managed to close in the green despite frail sentiments as the Board of Directors in its meeting on March 1, 2017 approved capital intensive project of worth Rs110.5 billion to develop 1,200 MMCFD capacity RLNG transportation pipeline from Sawan, Sindh to Qilla Sattar Shah (near Lahore, Punjab), market participants said.

Mixed sentiment was witnessed in Textiles where NML (rose 2.84%) ended up on news that Nishat Group, which has recently entered into an agreement with Hyundai Motor Company to set up a car assembly plant in Pakistan, plans to introduce electric and hybrid passenger cars. Overall Auto sector took a breather as the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) decision to impose 100pc cash margin requirement on import of certain goods including motor vehicles (both in CBU and CKD condition) has irked auto sector stakeholders. INDU (decline 2.48%), HCAR (0.67%) and PSMC (-0.86%) were major losers among autos. Furthermore, in E&P sector shallow interest was seen by investors as crude oil prices recovered by only 1pc regaining some of the previous trading session losses, as Russian production figures showed weak compliance with global deal to cut output. OGDC (down 0.43%) and PPL (0.79%) were among major movers from the aforementioned sector, stated analyst Nabeel Haroon.

Weak sentiments remained in the trading session on renewed concerns for foreign outflows, surging circular debt in the energy sector and dismal payouts in the earnings season. Support witnessed in banking stocks on rising inflation likely to raise banking spreads. Surging trade deficit and reports of falling exports played a catalyst role in bearish close, said analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

Overall, volumes declined by 1.5 percent to 392 million shares, while value declined by 2.8 percent to Rs17.2 billion/$164 million. LOTCHEM and ANL led the volumes with 97 million shares traded combined.