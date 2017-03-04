ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has invited the China Shipbuilding Company to invest in collaborative projects with Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and Karachi Shipyard and take advantage of the liberal economic policies of the country.

During the meeting with China Shipbuilding Company Chairman Xu Ziqiu, who called on him Friday, the prime minister said that Pakistan’s investment policy has been designed to provide a comprehensive framework for creating conducive business environment for the attraction of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“Pakistan's policy trends have been consistent, with liberalisation, de-regulation, privatisation and facilitation being its foremost cornerstone. We have adopted a very liberal and investor’s friendly investment policy which provides no restriction on remitting capital, profits and dividends,” PM Nawaz said.

He further said that the government has seriously focused on improvement in agriculture, industrial and services sectors. “In this connection, a number of public sector development programmes have been initiated. Economic outlook of Pakistan has altogether changed in the last four years, which is being acknowledged globally. Inflation is continuously on downward trend, whereas stocks, foreign exchange reserves and home remittances are on the rise”, the prime minister stated.

The meeting was also attended by China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong, PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, Board of Investment Chairman Mifta Ismail and other senior officials.