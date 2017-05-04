ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved development projects worth Rs130 billion, including a CPEC scheme ‘Revival of Karachi Circular Railway’ and a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s ‘Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project’.

The Central Development Working Party CDWP, in a meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal, also recommended Ecnec to consider approval of seven mega projects in energy, transport, communication, water resources and manpower sectors.

The CDWP also accorded concept clearance to two projects including construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M6) worth Rs238 billion and Sindh Renewable Energy Development Project (SREDP) worth $122 million. The CDWP also reviewed two position papers of ongoing project in education and water resources sector worth Rs64 billion.

In transport and communication sector, CDWP recommended four projects of worth Rs102 billion to Ecnec. The forum approved Revival of Karachi Circular Railway project worth Rs27.6 billion, a project included in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor framework during 6th JCC in China last year. The project proposed by the Sindh government, envisages revival and construction of 43.2 km double railway track with 24 stations and procurement of 162 locomotives. The project ridership is estimated at 550,000 passengers per day in the opening year with projected demand of 749,541 till 2030.

The minister advised the Sindh government to coordinate with Punjab, in order to get benefits of its experiences in constructing Orange Line Metro. “Cost of the project be rationalised and conditions of the foreign loans must be negotiated properly,” he instructed. He also advised that the stations and other building to be constructed under this mega project must match the historical architecture of Karachi to ensure beautification of this port city.

The CDWP also approved Rs56.8 billion Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The project, planned to be constructed with Rs48 billion loan from Asian Development Bank, envisages construction of 25.8 km long road track, 32 stations with commercial building and other allied facilities. The project planned to be executed in 12 months is expected to facilitate 472,000 people per day in initial phase.

The minister instructed the officials of the provincial government to ensure constructions of station and other building, aligned with the historical architecture of Peshawar. He also advised to allot separate enclosures for women and prayer spaces on the stations.

Ahsan highlighted that rail based mass transit systems are being implemented in all the provincial headquarters under CPEC. He directed to formulate a joint forum where the provincial governments could share their knowledge and experiences for developing urban transport system.

The CDWP also approved a World Bank financed Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project (KNIP) worth Rs10.5 billion. The project proposed by the Sindh government envisages improvement of roads, parks, government buildings and citizen services in the commercial hub of Pakistan.

The minister instructed the provincial government officials to ensure urban management in Karachi and prepare a long term city master plan in line with Pakistan’s Vision 2025. He also said that the provincial government must prepare a clear plan for repayment of loans availed for KNIP.

The Planning body also approved Rs7 billion project of construction of 4–lane bridge across River Indus connecting Kallur Kot Bhakkar with Dhakki area of Dera Ismail Khan. Ahsan said that the 14 km approach road to the bridge would be constructed by the Punjab government.

In energy sector, the CDWP approved 30MW Hydro Power Project Ghowari in Gilgat Biltistan with estimated cost of Rs7.9 billion. The CDWP approved six projects worth Rs6.6 billion in water resource sector. The projects include construction of three dams in Pashin and Lorlai areas of Balochistan. This forum also recommended Raising of Baran Dam Project worth Rs5 billion to Ecnec.

The CDWP also approved a project in manpower sector, titled ‘Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme (Phase-IV) 2017-18’ with estimated cost of Rs6 billion. In environment sector, the CDWP approved Construction of Boundary wall of Zoo – Cum – Botanical Garden, Islamabad with a cost of Rs109 million. Ahsan instructed to implement the project inline of the prime minister directives.

The CDWP approved three projects in education sector worth Rs3.16 billion, including Establishment of National Facility for Laboratory Animal Research and Care (NFLACR) at PCMD, Enhancement of the Research Facilities at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Ravi Campus Pattoki (Revised) and Schools and College Curriculum Development.

In agriculture sector, this planning body has approved a project of Strengthening/Up-gradation of Agriculture and Livestock Research System of Arid Zone Research Institute, Umerkot – Sindh with estimated cost of Rs643 million. The project of Mainstreaming Acceleration and Policy Support (MAPS) for Balochistan Sustainable Development Goals, worth Rs500 million was also approved by the CDWP.

The forum also reviewed two position papers in education and water resources sectors. It includes Extension of Right Bank Outfall Drain from Sehwan to Sea at Gharo (RBOD-II) (2nd Revised with estimated cost of Rs61.6 billion. The minister instructed to speed work on this project in order to avoid any further delay. He also instructed to follow the Council of Common Interest’s (CCI) formula for flood protection projects wherein cost of such project would be borne by the provincial and federal government with 50/50 share.

FAWAD YOUSAFZAI