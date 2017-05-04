Askari Bank to deploy IRIS Omni Channel Payment Platform

LAHORE (PR): Askari bank has signed an agreement with TPS, to deploy IRIS Omni Channel Payment Platform to drive its digital financial services strategy for improved customer service.

With the implementation of this solution, Askari Bank will be compliant with the global Payment Card Industry standards. “IRIS Payment platform will offer payment stability, scalability and flexibility,” said Syed M Husaini, President and CEO of Askari Bank Limited. “The improved process efficiency and the ability to quickly launch and market new services will help us increase our competitive edge,” he added.

Coca-Cola grants Rs19m for ‘Water for Women’

LAHORE (PR): Coca-Cola Pakistan is providing a grant of Rs19 million to the Indus Earth Trust for a project entitled Water for Women, focusing on water replenishment access and conservation and replenishment of ground water and rainwater, in Kohistan Union Council area of District Thatta.

The project will especially focus on the local women, who presently are tasked with the duty of fetching water, walking several kilometers to perform this arduous task, even in the hot summer months.

Catalysing IWRM (Integrated Water Resource Management) through a combination of indigenous knowledge and modern interventions of communication tools, the project will cover about 600 households in some 40 villages.

Bestway Cement organises cricket tournament

ISLAMABAD (PR): Bestway Cement Limited is the largest cement producer in Pakistan and providing the widest product range of construction solutions. Where the company is a leader in its category at the same time it provides every possible chance to its employees to grow and utilise their full potential. Time to time, company organises healthier sport activities for its employees which help them further show their talent and establish team building and brotherhood. Once again Bestway Super League (BSL) was organised for its employees working on different locations. BSL was held on April 22 at the National Cricket Ground, F-7 Islamabad to promote a healthier activity.

Pak Suzuki organises blood donation campaign

LAHORE (PR): Under CSR, Pak Suzuki organised a blood donation campaign in company premises on March 27, 2017 in collaboration with Indus Hospital. Total 178 donors including employees of Pak Suzuki and nearby Vendors, etc donated their blood voluntarily.

LUMS holds conference on gender, work and society

LAHORE (PR): The Social Enterprise Development Centre (SEDC) at the Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB), Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has organised an international conference titled ‘Gender, Work and Society: Challenges, Opportunities and Prospects for Women’s Economic Empowerment’.

The conference brought together a diverse and interdisciplinary range of perspectives, from participants drawn from all over Pakistan and across different countries. Some of the areas participants deliberated on included the role of NGOs in bringing women’s issue to the forefront and how women within NGOs have fared especially in the remote areas of the country; the significance of institutional reform to reduce gender-based violence; women’s economic position within the rural economy, the opportunities and challenges of promoting entrepreneurship among women and workplace harassment.