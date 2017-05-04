ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has reached Japan on a six-day visit, primarily to participate in the 50th Annual Meeting of Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Board of Governors to be held at Yokohama from May 4-7, 2017.

Dar is attending the meeting in the capacity of vice chair of the ADB Board of Governors. The board will hold meetings to discuss developments in Asia and Pacific as well as international matters. The annual meeting will further focus on the region’s growing need for infrastructure as a critical sector towards achieving sustainable and inclusive development.

The minister, on the margins of the ADB conference, will also attend the meeting of SAARC finance ministers besides having interaction with presidents of ADB, JICA, AIIB and JETRO chairman to discuss matters of regional and bilateral co-operation. The Economic Affairs Division secretary is accompanying the minister. On his arrival, senior Japanese and Pakistan Embassy officials welcomed the minister.





OUR STAFF REPORTER