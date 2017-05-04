LAHORE - The government should adopt substantive tax and policy reforms for upcoming budget to overcome prevailing economic crunch faced by the country.

Pakistan’s loan situation has steadily grown worse. Onetime tax amnesty scheme for foreign asset declaration should be introduced at the rate of 3 percent. The scheme will help to decrease external debts and increase economic activities in the country.

These views were expressed by FPCCI Regional Chairman Manzoorul Haq Malik, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik, and presidents and chairmen of all trade chambers and associations of Pakistan during a Pre-Budget Press Conference arranged at Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional office Lahore.

The crux of the meeting was to give suggestions for tax broadening and rationalising the country’s revenue base. There were common views regarding high General Sales Tax (GST) in Pakistan as compared to the region. The GST rate in America, India and Indonesia is 8 percent, 12 percent and 10 percent, respectively. Due to high GST Rate, the tax return issues are being increased. Federal sales tax rate should be reduced to 15 percent from July 1, 2017 and gradually to 10 percent in subsequent years in order to encourage unregistered taxpayers to get them registered. The government should introduce sales tax amnesty scheme for regular income tax filler.

The SAARC vice president said that the government should made efforts to bring non-registered tax payers into tax net instead of squeezing already registered tax payers. Tax return system should be simplified. Help desk of Punjab Revenue Authority should be established at each chamber of district, he suggested. Separate accounts for sales and income tax return should be made. Federal and provincial tax system should be harmonised. Double taxation should be discouraged. Direct taxes should be encouraged instead of indirect tax system, he added.

The FPCCI regional chairman said tax system should be simplified and all revenue collection bodies should be merged into one ministry or body. This practice will support ease of doing business in Pakistan. He said Pakistan is at 144th number of ease of doing business ranking of World Bank out of the list of 190 countries which is alarming. Budget should bring such reforms that promote ease of doing business in the country, he added.

Malik said, “Skill development should be focused while developing any education policy as we are increasing number of universities in the country instead of quality of education and neglecting importance of technical education in our syllabus.” He said there is dire need of skilled manpower in the country as CPEC projects are bring many job opportunities in the country.

Highlighting the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry budget proposals for year 2017, the speakers said tax refunds should be made on priority bases.

Number of research centres and laboratories should be increased while there should be strong linkage between industry and academia. Research is very important for the promotion of industries and should be on industrial requirement. The meeting was attended by representatives of all trade bodies of Pakistan.