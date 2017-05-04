FAISALABAD: Agriculture experts have advised growers to complete cultivation of cotton by mid of May for getting bumper yield. Agriculture Department Research Information Deputy Director Mudassar Abbas said that the best time for cotton cultivation is before mid of May. He said that farmers should use certified cotton seeds for cultivation of cotton over maximum area. Further information and guidance can be sought from free help line of Agriculture Department by calling at 0800-15000.–APP
Growers asked to cultivate cotton before 15th
