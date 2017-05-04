ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee on Wednesday expressed concern over the unscheduled loadshedding and directed the authorities concerned to minimise the woes of the power consumers in upcoming summer.

The Standing Committee on Water and Power, which met under the chairmanship of Muhammad Arshad Khan Leghari, has directed the Ministry of Water and Power to make all out efforts to maximise the power generation and properly manage the load to overcome the loadshedding in upcoming summer season.

MNA Abdul Qahar said that the people of Balochistan are facing hard time because of massive loadshedding. The people of Balochistan are dependent on agriculture but they are getting only six hours electricity, he added.

While briefing the committee, QESCO Chief Executive Rehmat Ullah Baloch informed that QESCO is facing a default of Rs150 billion. He said in Quetta there is 4 to 6 hours loadshedding, whereas the agriculture consumers are facing 18 hours outages. The agriculture tube wells are overloading the system and agriculture consumers are not paying the bills, therefore they are facing long hours load shedding. Under the agreement the farmers can install 30 horse power tube wells but they have installed 40 and 50 horse power motors, Baloch added.

He said that there are 29,000 legal tube well connections in Balochistan, and beside there are 1000s illegal connections. There are more than 5,000 illegal tube well connections in Balochistan, he added. In Makran, Kohlu and Dera Bugti they are getting the help of FC for the removal of illegal connections, he informed. He said that the condition of QESCO is worse than HESCO and SEPCO.

The agriculture consumers are not ready to pay their bills. There is Rs4 billion dues against the agriculture consumers and out of which only Rs8 crore was recovered, the QESCO CEO added.

The members of the committee raised the issues of un-scheduled loadshedding and outdated infrastructure throughout the country especially in their respective constituencies. In order to resolve the issues, the committee appointed a sub-committee, to be headed by MNA Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, to look into the issues of electricity in the DISCOs of Sindh and water related issues with IRSA Sindh and will submit its recommendations to the main committee. The committee also adopted the report of the sub-committee formed to resolve the issue of electricity in PESCO.

Earlier, Ministry of Water and Power Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar briefly apprised the committee about the different projects of electricity which was initiated to overcome the shortfall of the electricity. He said that the there is no plan to decrease the powers of Nepra, instead its power to conduct enquiry is being increased. He said that they are started performance based audit of the Discos.

The Water and Power secretary informed that the loadshedding is caused by power shortage and they are trying their best to control the unscheduled loadshedding. He said that they are trying to provide relief to the consumers in Ramazan.

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief Executive Officer briefed the committee about the loadshedding situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He informed that in the areas of full recovery there is zero loadshedding taking place and the areas with 70 percent losses is facing 18 hours outages.

In Swat and Hazara, loadshedding is taking place because of the system constraints. The transmission line that is carrying electricity from Mardan to Swat is over loaded and cannot transmit the full load therefore loadshedding is taking place. Unless the lines and grid stations are upgraded the situation cannot be improved, he added.

Muhammad Junaid Anwaar Chaudhary, Malik Ihtehar Khan, Lt Col (R) Ghulam Rasul Sahi, Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar, Rana Afzaal Hussain, Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Pir Muhammad Aslam Bodla, Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, Malik Ghulam Rabbani Khar, Junaid Akbar, Salim Rehman, Syed Waseem Hussain, Maulana Muhammad Gohar Shah, Abdul Qahar Wadan, Dr Syed Ghazi Gulab Jamal and Sahibzada Muhammad Yaquband attended the meeting.

