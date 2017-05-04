LPG prices reduced by Rs5 per kg

ISLAMABAD (APP): The marketing companies on Wednesday reduced the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs5 per kilogram following decline in price in international market and revision of rates by the OGDC. As a result, prices of domestic cylinder were decreased by Rs50 and commercial cylinder by Rs200, Chairman LPG Distributors Association Muhammad Irfan Khokhar said in a statement issued here. He appreciated the government especially Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources for devising an effective strategy to import LPG that resulted in reduction in the commodity price. Following the price reduction, Khokhar said, one kg LPG would be sold at Rs80 per kg and the domestic cylinder will be available at Rs910 in Karachi. He said that the prices of domestic cylinder in Lahore, Kasur, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Peshawar and Daska would be Rs970 and one kg LPG would be sold at Rs85 per kg. While in Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Hyderabad, Attock, Gujrat, Mirpur AJK, he said, one kg LPG would be available at Rs100 and domestic cylinder at Rs1,150.

Govt, private sector urged to capture Canadian halal food market

KARACHI (APP): FPCCI former president SM Muneer has called for more efforts by the government and the private sector to capture the emerging halal food market in Canada. "Canada's halal food market is currently estimated to be worth $1 billion and the demand for halal options has increased in Canada's Muslim population. It grew 82 percent over the last decade, and is expected to triple by 2031," he said while speaking at an event organised by the Universal promotion. Muneer is very optimistic about upcoming 4th largest Mississauga Halal Foods festival in Canada scheduled for May 20, 2017. It would help capture halal food industry in North American market as well, he said. The Universal Promotion president said the halal food festival would be held on May 20, 2017 at Celebration Center, Square One. This event would reflect the increase in demand for halal products. He said that Mississauga Halal Food Festival is a celebration of Toronto's diverse and delicious food trends.

SECP formulates Collateral Management Cos Regulations

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The SECP has formulated Collateral Management Companies (Establishment & Operations) Regulations, 2017, under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. In devising the framework, the SECP carried out consultative sessions with the major stakeholders, including provincial departments of agriculture, State Bank of Pakistan, CDC, Pakistan Agriculture Coalition, Pakistan Mercantile Exchange and others. Collateral management, one of the core areas in the National Financial Inclusion Strategy, is envisaged to remove distortions, reduce market imperfections, avoid waste and help farmers get the best possible price for their produce while enabling banks to confidently lend against agricultural produce that is professionally graded, stored and preserved. The SECP is endeavouring to promote electronic trading and warehouse receipt financing of agricultural commodities through the platform of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange to enable the growers to get a fair price for their produce.

avail financing facilities and promote an efficient payment system.

The salient features of the regulations are licensing conditions and financial resource requirements for collateral management company, duties of a collateral management company and the warehouse operator, and powers of the SECP to conduct inspection of collateral management company, its accredited warehouses and any matter connected with the warehousing business, as well as issue directives to a collateral management company or its accredited warehouse in the public interest.

The regulations have been published in the official gazette and have been placed on the SECP’s website.

Railways earns Rs10585.9m from freight sector in 2015-16

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Railways revenues earned from Freight sector have reached Rs10585.9 million in 2015-16, showing a reasonable 81 percent increase as compared to four years back. During year 2012-13, the revenues earned from freight sector were Rs1984.8 million. The freight operation in 2012-13 had almost come to a grinding halt with less than one train per day from Karachi Port which has increased at an average of 10 trains per day in 2016, sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP. Giving details about the benefits achieved through induction of new locomotives in railways, they said availability of locomotives has increased 62 percent as before induction of these, the daily available locomotives for operational purpose were 180 which is now 293 daily per average. The sources further said punctuality of mail express trains has been improved tremendously, adding that during 2013 there were total 90 passenger trains operational which increased up to 106 in 2016.