LAHORE (PR) - Porsche Pakistan launched the second generation Panamera which is the only sports car among luxury saloons at Porsche Centre Lahore.

The event was attended by a large number of Porsche customers along with automobile enthusiasts and celebrities. The new Panamera is the fastest sedan in the world. The shape has evolved somewhat since the sedan was first launched, and it now wears the two-door sports car ‘911 Carrera styling cues’ better than ever. The exterior has been kept sleek and dynamic, and Porsche has maintained a sporty look for the four-door practical sedan. Many new options have also been introduced in the new Panamera. The interior has a 12.3 inches PCM screen, which proved a massive attraction for those in attendance.

Speaking at the launch event, Porsche Pakistan’s Brand Manager Rabia Akbar said, “The new Porsche Panamera reconciles two contrasting characteristics more than ever before: the performance of a genuine sports car and the comfort of a luxury saloon. We are excited to introduce our customers in Pakistan to a luxury saloon with all the characteristics of a sports car.”

Porsche has built a reputation for catering to the needs and desires of true car lovers and enthusiasts. Guests at the hugely successful launch event were unanimous in their praise for the new Panamera, cementing Porsche’s reputation as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of performance automobiles.