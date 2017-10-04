LAHORE: DRAP CEO Dr Aslam Afghani has said that DRAP wants to resolve the issues of pharma industry at the earliest. Picture shows DRAP CEO presenting a shield to PPMA (North Zone) chairman Dr Tahir Azam at a reception.

TCF receives Rs1.9m cheque from Careem

KARACHI (PR): Marking the successful conclusion of Careem’s TCF car type campaign, The Citizens Foundation (TCF) received a cheque of Rs 1.9 million from Careem in a small ceremony at TCF headquarters here in Karachi. The cheque was presented by Careem’s MD, Junaid Iqbal and received by TCF’s CEO Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad and TCF’s Director Mrs Bushra Afzal.

The campaign was launched by Careem earlier this Ramzan in an effort to support TCF’s contribution towards educating the less privileged children of Pakistan. The donated amount will help support one TCF school unit operations for almost a year. During the month of Ramzan, Careem created a separate car type for TCF. Anyone who selected the TCF car type paid Rs 20 above the regular GO+ cab fare. These Rs 20 per ride were collected as donation for TCF and the campaign was promoted on social media using the hashtag #BeCareem.

Careem’s CEO Junaid Iqbal generously announced to match the donations collected for TCF, hence the total donations collected were doubled by Careem.

“Careem has been a really supportive partner in TCF’s journey of making education more accessible for Pakistan’s children. With Careem’s reach in the masses they cater to, it was a great idea to introduce this car type and bring greater awareness among people about TCF’s work. The small donation for Rs. 20 allowed many more people to contribute their bit to education for the less privileged. Careem has lived up to its name and has been literally Careem or generous by matching the donations raised for TCF. We remain ever grateful for this kind gesture and look forward to our continued collaboration for a better Pakistan,” said CEO & President of TCF Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad.

Careem plans to continue its partnership with TCF and together the two organizations aim to come up with similarly meaningful ways to create greater awareness for TCF as well as fund raising opportunities.

“As a company from the region, Careem is dedicated to simplifying the lives of our citizens. We remain committed to giving back to all communities in Pakistan– especially our underprivileged youth who should be in schools and not on the streets. We felt the urgency to act and we are immensely proud to be working with a professionally managed organization like TCF. There is absolute faith in the way they are making quality education available for the less privileged children and the transparent way in which they manage their funds. We would like to enable more donation opportunities that will allow TCF to build more schools, hire qualified teachers and ensure our children receive the best education possible,” said CEO of Careem, Junaid Iqbal.

Bahria Town commences another ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign

KARACHI (PR): Bahria Town has once again commenced ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign following an MoU, signed earlier between Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz Hussain and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar to lift the garbage backlog.

The ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign was officially launched by Admiral Ahmad Hayat, Chief Operating Officer, Bahria Town Karachi and Waseem Akhtar, Mayor Karachi by pushing start an excavator at Chairman Secretariat DMC Central. Admiral Hayat said, “Clean Karachi Campaign is a component of Bahria Town’s policy of making Pakistan a better place. Bahria Town has volunteered its resources, team and equipment for the task.” Mayor Karachi, Waseem Akhtar thanked Bahria Town for coming to the city’s rescue and urged other corporate giants to follow suit.

This phase of ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign has been started from District Central Karachi and will move on to clean the entire city in 4 phases in the coming month. Alongside a team of thousands of personnel, Bahria Town has agreed to dedicate heavy machinery including dumper, loader, excavators, Bob Cat, tractor and trolley. Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz Hussain pledged 10 billion rupees for cleaning and face-lifting of the business capital of Pakistan. In addition, Malik Riaz Hussain offered assistance to city government for providing financial and technical support for any hospitals and schools in the city.

Before the city gets buried under the piles of garbage, Bahria Town has once again stood up to the challenge of cleaning the mammoth city. Previously in the month of March 2017, Bahria Town had carried out an 18 days long, round-the-clock campaign of cleaning the entire Central district of Karachi including the areas of Nazimabad, Gulberg, Karimabad, Buffer Zone, Haidri, Faisal Town, just to name a few. During this drive, more than 100,000 tons of garbage was lifted from the city and properly disposed off at the government allocated site of Jam Chakro. Similar campaign was also carried out in Nawabshah for 3 days in the month of April 2017.

BASF completes transfer of leather chemicals

business to Stahl Group

LAHORE (PR): Following the approval of all relevant authorities, BASF has closed the previously announced transfer of its global leather chemicals business to the Stahl Group, with Stahl taking over the activities as of September 30, 2017. The company is a leader in process chemicals for leather products, performance coatings and polymers. BASF will continue to manufacture and supply leather chemical products to Stahl under mid- to long-term supply agreements.

The transaction includes the leather chemicals production site in L’Hospitalet, Spain. Around 210 positions globally have transferred to the Stahl Group. BASF now holds a 16% minority stake in the Stahl Group.