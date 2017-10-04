The Senate standing committee on finance favoured a bill that calls for doing away with the interest-based economic system and sought recommendations from the ministry of finance. The committee, which met under the chair of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, discussed a bill to prohibit the business and practices of private money-lending and advancing loans based on interest, (Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Act, 2017).
MPs for doing away with interest-based system
