PESHAWAR - The National Bank of Pakistan has signed an agreement with Public Service Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to digitize examination fee here on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed by Saeed Ahmad, President & CEO NBP, and Fareedullah Khan, Chairman KP-PSC, in the presence of senior management of both sides including Mudassir H Khan – SEVP/Group Chief-Payment Services & Digital Banking Group, Azfar Jamal – EVP/Head – Payment Services & E-Banking, Muhammad Azam Khan, Chief Secretary KP and other delegates.

This initiative will bring convenience for the applicants of KP-PSC by enabling them to deposit examination fee through digital payment channels including branchless banking infrastructure of Jazzcash and Easypaisa.

Speaking at the ceremony, Saeed Ahmad – President & CEO NBP stated that the capabilities of technology have opened new horizon in all fields. Banking services are now expected to be available anytime, anywhere. Over the past few years, digital transactions are rising in leaps and bounds. We expect this trend to continue and accelerate. As a consequence, our services should be changing rapidly. And digitalization of KP-PSC is another step in this direction.

Saeed further added, “I commend the latest initiatives taken by the Government of KP to create convenience for citizens. Revamping of KP website to facilitate functioning of Form E1 is one example. Now Public Service Commission KP will create a portal to facilitate payment by ADR. Today’s event is a big step in that direction.”

Fareedullaah Khan said, “The initiative is for youth who are keen in taking PSC exams and to facilitate convenience in payment of fees.”

He thanked NBP to reach this point that we are signing an agreement between both organisations. He thanked the management and in particular NBP’s President Saeed Ahmad for visiting Peshawar to sign the agreement.

NBP President & CEO emphasized that “Digitization of Job Portal opens doors to many new initiatives in ADR. At NBP we regard ADR as “Mutabadal Nizam-e-Adaigee”. The real future of financial transactions lies in P2G, G2P, P2P, P2B and so on. At NBP a new department has been created called “Payment Services and Digital Banking” just to cater for these services. The benefits of this initiative include ease of doing transactions efficiently, with transparency and cost effectively.

Saeed emphasized, “The use of algorithms to develop pattern of customer behaviors will help in effective planning of product and services and credit approvals. Banks need to create awareness amongst users through clear and easy instructions, training of bank staff and regularly keeping the technology up to date along with regular Quality Assurance surveys.