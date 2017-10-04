EDB uploads IORCs despite destruction of records

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The newly elected chairman of PAAPAM, Iftikhar Ahmad has commended EDB for uploading IORCs on WEBOC, despite destruction of all records. It may be recalled that EDB’s entire offices, furnitures, computer systems, files and records were totally destroyed in a horrific fire that burned down the entire Awami Markaz Building in Islamabad last month. EDB’s vital functions include updating of Input Output Ratios Certificates (IORCs) of the auto industry on FBR’s WEBOC Systems in the customs department, so that import quotas of this sector are controlled and clearances of import consignments are allowed accordingly. Without issue of IORCs, the clearances of auto & auto parts industries’ import consignments would have been brought to a complete halt. EDB worked day & night and created fresh records in a matter of few weeks, from hard copies supplied by affected manufacturers, and updated the WEBOC online computer systems in record time, well before the expiry of entire industry’s IORC certificates on 30 Sept 2017.

Call to resolve parking issues in markets

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Progressive Group in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the provincial government to pay attention towards solution of ever increasing traffic and parking issues in the provincial metropolis especially in big markets. In a joint statement issued here on Monday, Progressive Group’s President Khalid Usman, Chaudhry Arshad and Abdul Wadood Alvi said that traders of the big markets were facing numerous problems because of parking issues in their respective markets and encroachments. They said that it was leaving negative impact on the business activity as customer abstain from coming to such markets where they could not find a place to park their vehicles. Progressive Group’s Beranderth Road President Muhammad Kashif especially appealed for solving the parking issue in his market. He said that a special committee was constituted last year and meetings with the city traffic police were also held but of no avail.

He proposed that the government should have an indiscriminate action against encroachers, traffic should run one-way, presence of traffic wardens should be ensured and anti-encroachment squad of Data Ganj Bukhsh Town have regular patrolling of the area.

Help desks for dairy farmers

PESHAWAR (Bureau Report): SMEDA in collaboration with the Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Dairy Farmers Associations set up help desks at Peshawar and Mardan. The objective of these help desks was to support the dairy farmers through providing them access to relevant service providers, market information, networking, linkages, and business plan development. Talking to dairy farmers, the experts from SMEDA and Livestock Department elaborated with the experience from Punjab success stories, that by adopting the environmental friendly sheds, the dairy farmers can increase the milk production by 50%. The issue of exorbitant cattle feed cost was the common issue discussed by the farmers. They all were of the view that the feed costs erode all of the profit margins. Dr Adan (Manager SMEDA) said the imported high performance cow breeds with average milk production of 30 liters per day is an obvious solution. He added that the increased milk per cattle means decreased feed cost to milk, which can be as low as Rs.35/liter.

Livestock Department, KP, dairy farmers and the SMEDA mutually agreed to organize an exposure visit of the KP’s progressive dairy farmers to Model Dairy Farms of Punjab.

Vietnamese vice minister calls on Jatoi

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Federal Minister for Industries and Production Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi on Tuesday said that Vietnam could get benefit from the newly introduced auto policy by investing in auto sector in Pakistan. Meeting with Vice Minister of Industries and Trade of Vietnam Cao Quoc Hung at his office, federal minister said Pakistan is strategically located at a regional hub with abundant land and natural recourses, strong human resources, large and growing domestic market, well establish infrastructure and legal system. Foreign investors are allowed to hold 100 percent equity and enjoy tax concessions. The two countries have immense potential for economic and commercial relations and the current trade volume could be substantially enhanced, he said. The minister further said that Pakistan offers excellent opportunities for foreign investors in Special Economic Zones. Khan stated that this visit is reflective of the increasing ties between Pakistan and Vietnam and will certainly provide impetus to further expand bilateral relations in various sectors.