Lahore - Punjab Board of Investment & Trade has signed a memorandum of understanding with Meezan Bank Limited to facilitate local and foreign investors. The MoU signing ceremony was held at the offices of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade.

As a direct result of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade’s relentless efforts to promote Punjab as an ideal destination for investment, an agreement was signed between Punjab Board of Investment & Trade, through its CEO Jahanzeb Burana & Meezan Bank Limited, through Syed Amir Ali, Group Head Corporate & Investment Banking.

The purpose of this initiative is to formalize the commitment to facilitate local and foreign investors. This MoU will recognize the cooperation and collaboration between PBIT & Meezan Bank and will enable to reinforce private-sector led growth in the Punjab region and support inclusive economic development.

Furthermore, it will increase the financing depth and width of projects & development in Punjab. PBIT and Meezan Bank intend to encourage the development of adapted financing tools and instruments to streamline foreign direct investments in Punjab.

According to the memorandum, both bodies agreed to work together towards a common goal which is to promote business and attract vast untapped investment opportunities in Punjab and Pakistan.