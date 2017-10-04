LAHORE - Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) has elected its veteran poultry industry leader Dr Muhammad Aslam as its new central chairman for the year 2017-18 while Dr Arshad Hanif Ch and Ch Muhammad Ashraf have been elected as chairmen PPA (North Zone) and PPA (South Zone) respectively. The PPA has also elected members for the Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) including Dr Arshad Hanif Ch (Chairman PPA-NZ), Hamza Tariq Sufi, Dr. Asim Mehmood, Nazar Hussain Alvi, Dr. Muzammil Hussain Shah, Shafiq Ahmed Fayyaz, Malik Muhammad Sharif, Muhammad Imran, Sajid Malik and Mian Tariq Mehmood.

The newly-elected PPA North Zone chairman Dr Arshad Hanif, while addressing the meeting, thanked the members for reposing confidence on him to lead the PPA. He said that it was an honour for him to assume the office of the chairman for the year 2017-18.

He said that PPA would give priority to the issues like shortage of energy, zero-rating and high cost of doing business. He stressed the need to overcome the numerous challenges faced by the poultry industry and assured the members that the new Executive Committee will continue working as a vibrant and active body, in spite of a very difficult economic environment and many hurdles faced by the industry.

The newly-elected chairman thanked the outgoing xhairman and appreciated the work done by the previous Executive Committee. Dr Arshad Hanif said that former chairman and his team had tried to resolve the poultry industry issues to a great extent but challenges still remain.