Power of reflection discussed at Cambridge meet

KARACHI (PR): Students who understand how they learn and teachers who understand how they teach are better able to improve their performance, according to experts at the Pakistan Schools Conference hosted by Cambridge International Examinations in Karachi on Tuesday.

Focused on ‘Reflective learning’, the conference was attended by over 220 principals and heads from over 150 Cambridge Associate schools in Pakistan.

During the conference, principals discussed how to encourage reflective practice among both students and teachers, including techniques for managing and evaluating reflective learning and how to encourage an open and honest school culture where mistakes are viewed as opportunities to learn.

Speakers included Mark Winterbottom, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Education, University of Cambridge; Dr Charles Wall, Principal, Karachi Grammar School; Michael O’Sullivan, Chief Executive, Cambridge International Examinations and Christopher Hunt, Director – Sindh and Balochistan, British Council Pakistan. A panel discussion also explored ideas for encouraging honesty when reflecting on teaching and learning.

Michael O’Sullivan said:“The power of reflection in education is brought home to me every time I meet Cambridge learners who show awareness and understanding of their own learning processes. Such students are evidently more consistently motivated to learn, and more capable of learning. At the conference, we worked together to share our experiences and ideas on how to encourage reflective learning in schools.”

Honda Atlas achieves triple highest sales

LAHORE (PR): Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HACPL) has achieved triple highest sales from April 2016 - March 2017 including highest sales ever of Honda Civic and Honda City as well as a record breaking total sale. HACPL reached this milestone on 31st March 2017.

The Honda Civic sales from April, 2016 - March, 2017 were recorded highest at 15,588 units while the record number of City sales reached 19,712 units. The total sales of HACPL during Financial Year (April, 2016 - March, 2017) were 35,300 units which is the highest ever sales by the company in a year.

The triple highest sales achievement is attributed to a dedicated team effort by HACPL associates. The main contributor in this achievement is brand’s persistent quality in all its products.

The new Honda Civic got overwhelming response and set a high benchmark with its innovative features & futuristic design. Honda City is also a popular choice due to its best value for money in its segment.

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited aims to attain greater landmarks by keep fulfilling the dreams of Pakistani customers in the years to come.

Soneri Bank accepting JCB cards on ATMs

LAHORE (PR): Soneri Bank, one of the fastest growing banks in Pakistan, operates with over 285 branches nationwide with the mission to provide innovative and efficient financial solutions to its customers. The bank has recently started accepting international JCB cards on its ATMs across Pakistan with JCB, a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. Its acceptance network includes about 32 million merchants and over a million cash advance locations. JCB cards are now issued in 23 countries and territories, with more than 100 million card members.

On this occasion, Amin A. Feerasta, COO of Soneri Bank, stated, “Partnering with JCB as an ATM acquirer, Soneri Bank endorsed its commitment once again to provide the best means of banking at the technology forefront to the local as well as international cardholders. We see this strategic alliance as a doorway to more avenues in future.”

Yuichiro Kadowaki, head of sales and marketing, CIS, MEA & South America of JCB International, stated, “The acceptance of JCB Cards on Soneri Bank ATMs will be a great opportunity for servicing JCB card members coming to Pakistan. In JCB's global expansion strategy, we view Pakistan to be a market with much potential because of its growing economy and the growth of the card payment market.”

The ceremony was attended by the senior management officials from both sides.

Coca-Cola LUMS Aquatic Centre inaugurated

LAHORE (PR): The inauguration ceremony of the Coca-Cola sponsored Aquatic Centre at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) took place on Tuesday. Brian Smith, president for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Group and Zoran Vucinic, president for Middle East and North Africa (MENA) of Coca-Cola Company, the chief guests at the event, along with other members of the organisation’s team, were welcomed at LUMS by Syed Babar Ali, Pro-Chancellor, Prof Dr S Sohail H. Naqvi, Vice Chancellor, and Abdul Razak Dawood, Rector of LUMS.

After the inaugural ceremony, the attendees visited the grand Aquatic Centre, a first ever FINA (Fédération Internationale de Natation Amateur) approved indoor swimming facility, with an eight lane, 25-meter length, in a Pakistan based university.

Speaking on the occasion, Rizwan Ullah Khan, General Manager, The Coca-Cola Export Corporation, Pakistan and Afghanistan, said, “One of the most important pillars of Coca-Cola’s brand values includes the inculcation of an active lifestyle for our local communities. The establishment of Coca-Cola LUMS Aquatic Center is an example of how Corporate Partnerships like these can provide exponential benefits for the sustainability of our society.”

Khaqan inaugurates

Admore oil storage terminal

KARACHI (PR): The government is committed to bringing prosperity to less developed areas of the country with the support of the private sector. Construction of a state-of-the-art oil storage terminal by Admore Gas in Daulatpur is a step in the right direction.

This was stated by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, federal minister for petroleum and natural resources, while inaugurating the Admore Oil Storage terminal in Daulatpur, Sindh.

Admore Gas (Private) Limited (AGPL), one of the prominent oil marketing companies in Pakistan, held a grand inauguration ceremony for its new state-of-the-art oil storage terminal at Daulatpur, Sindh, on Saturday. Abbasi graced the occasion as chief guest and it was attended by prominent government officials, leaders of the Pakistan oil industry, local dignitaries and the Admore management and staff.

Constructed with a massive investment of Rs370 million, the high-tech Daulatpur Terminal marks the achievement of a highly crucial milestone in Admore’s business objectives.

NFML clarifies news

report about urea sale

LAHORE (PR): A representative of the National Fertiliser Marketing Limited (NFML) has clarified a news report and said that Chaudhary Naseer Tarrar is not an authorised NFML dealer therefore his statement that he purchased fertiliser worth Rs1.8 million from NFML is totally baseless.

The representative says if he bought Rs1.8 million worth of urea stocks then he is arguably involved in embezzlement of urea at NFML’s Noshehra Virkan store, as only NFML dealers are authorised to lift urea from its stores against payments on formal documents.

As far as the matter of FIR No. 593/14 dated 15-12-2014 is concerned, neither any complaint against NFML high ups was lodged nor did the investigation officer recommend any such official in challan in the court, which were later on, added by a bogus supplementary statement on 3-4-2015 with planted witnesses who were not NFML authorised dealers.

It is pertinent to mention that police have no jurisdiction to act against federal government employees on official issues. Federal government employees’ issues are referred to HA for investigation followed by a formal departmental inquiry. NFML store in charge Noshera Virkan said in his statement that urea stocks were grabbed by Messrs Trans Global under threats from store. Messrs Trans Global remained NFML's transporter and was blacklisted by NFML due to embezzlement of huge quantity of government. /NFML urea worth Rs118.268.2901. The owner of Messrs Trans Global was arrested by NAB on NFML’s reference. NaseerTarrar is acting maliciously at the behest of his close relative, the owner of permanently blacklisted contractor Messrs Trans Global just to distract the investigation.