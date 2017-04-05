LAHORE - Provincial Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said that the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is the first agency which is collecting tax at provincial level.

She expressed these views while addressing the MoU signing ceremony among Punjab Revenue Authority, Australian Foreign Affairs & Trade Department and Mckinsey & Company. The MoU was signed by the PRA chairman, Mckinsey & Company Managing Director Salman Ahmad and Finance Secretary Hamid Yaqoob Sheikgh. Australian High Commissioner Jurek Juszczyk was also present on the occasion.

The minister said that the PRA is collecting hundred million rupees against expenses of Rs1 million. She expressed the hope that due to technical assistance of Australian experts, the working capacity of the PRA and Finance Department will enhance and the target to be set for 2018 will be achieved easily.

She said that since the establishment of the PRA in 2012, the services and business to be included in tax net has been increasing 25 percent every year. The minister said that in 2012, the government had been collecting tax on 14 services and 474 businesses while presently 25,542 businesses and 58 services are paying their outstanding taxes as a result of which the receipts graph has reached from Rs34 billion to Rs85 billion.

It is a good omen that the PRA has achieved this success through expanding the scope of tax receipts instead of increasing tax rate, she added. Dr Ayesha said that due to unbiased attitude and corruption free system of the PRA, the trend of business among investors is increasing.

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Chairman Dr Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui told the minister that under this agreement, Mckinsey & Company, an agency of international repute providing consultancy in administrative matters, will analyse the existing system of the PRA through the funding of Australian Foreign Affairs & Trade Department. He said besides identifying the shortcomings, Mckinsey & Company will also provide practicable consultancy for bringing reforms.

He said that the company will send a consultancy team headed by Stephan Hall, senior project leader of public sector to Pakistan, for this purpose which will accomplish the agenda of bringing reforms in tax system within six to eight weeks. Dr Raheel further told that earlier Punjab Revenue Authority has been ensuring setting up of offices, dispatch of mobile registration vans, establishment of audit and complaint units, simplification of rules and regulations, unnecessary interference of other agencies, public relations and launching of effective awareness campaign at district level for increasing the registration of formal and non-formal business being made in the cities.

