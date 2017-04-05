Bumper wheat crop expected this season

ISLAMABAD (APP): A bumper wheat crop of 26 million tonnes is expected this season against 25 million tonnes of crop last year. Despite a long dry spell during Rabi season, which had a negative effect on wheat sowing in rain fed areas, a healthy crop with a bumper output has been reported from field formation across the country, said Food Security Commissioner Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Gopang. He said that timely availability of all inputs including certified seed, subsidised fertilisers and pesticides by the government contributed to positive growth of the major cash crop of the season. He said that agriculture sector in the country was the most vulnerable to climate change, adding that efforts were on to introduce climate smart crop varieties to strengthen the food safety and security. He said that wheat harvest had started in Sindh and procurement campaign had also kicked off in the province to purchase the produce from farmers on official rates. The PASSCO has given a task to procure about 900,000 tons of wheat across the crop growing areas of the country to fulfil the domestic requirements as well as to keep the strategic food reserves.

387MW to be produced from bagasse by 2018

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) has issued Letters of Intent (LOIs) to 12 companies and sugar mills to generate 387MW electricity by 2018 from bagasse. Official sources said here that these projects were on different stages of development. Out of 12, six projects have already started generation while others will be made operational by 2018. The projects which started generation in the first phase included 15MW Hamza Sugar Mills Limited (Rahim Yar Khan), 41MW Layyah Sugar Mills Limited, 19MW Alliance Sugar Mills Limited (Ghotki), 20MW Safina Sugar Mills Chiniot, 45MW Almoiz Industries Limited Mianwali and 67MW Eatihad Power Generation Rahim Yar Khan. Similarly, the projects which would start generation in the 2nd phase were 22MW Chanar Energy Limited Faisalabad, 36MW RYK Energy Rahim Yar Khan, 32MW Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited Mandi Bahauddin, 30MW each Sheikhoo Power Limited Muzaffargarh, Indus Energy Limited Rajanpur and Hamza Sugar Mills Unit-II.

250,000 youths trained by NAVTTC

ISLAMABAD (APP): The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has imparted skill development training to more than 250,000 youths since its establishment. Presently, the NAVTTC has initiated six month free of cost technical and professional training programme, through which 50,000 youths will be given skill development training in demand driven courses, an official of the NAVTTC said here on Tuesday. Annually, a total of 100,000 youths are being trained under the governments' youth skill development programme, he remarked. He said that technical training was being provided to the youth in more than fifty market oriented trades so that the youth can be deployed in different sectors. To meet the demand of professionals in China-Pakistan Economical Corridor (CPEC), the NAVTTC has initiated many technical courses including operating of heavy machinery, construction and electrical, etc. NAVTTC has closed the training programmes in more than seventy trades, which were not demand driven, he added.

IRSA releases 108,900 cusecs of water from rim stations

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 108,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 111,100 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1388.14 feet, which was 08.14 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 26,400 cusecs while outflow was recorded as 30,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1084.70 feet, which was 44.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 40,200 and 34,400 cusecs, respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 44,300, 37,400 and 19,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 22,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.