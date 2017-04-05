ISLAMABAD - Thierry Pflimlin, chairman of the France-Pakistan Business Council of MEDEF International, called on President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday and said that France is keen to further expand bilateral relations with Pakistan.

During the meeting, President Mamnoon expressed the hope that Pakistan would soon become Asia’s premier trade, energy and transport corridor because of its location. He said that Pakistan is the gateway to various regions which makes Pakistan a market of unlimited opportunities.

The president highlighted that Pakistan has adopted a very liberal and investor-friendly investment policy which allows 100 percent repatriation of capital, profits and dividends as well as exemption of taxes on import of plant, machinery and equipment. He further stated that all sectors of economy are open for investment and level-playing field is provided to local and foreign investors whereas visa on arrival facility is allowed for 69 countries.

There are over 1,000 multinational companies profitably operating in Pakistan which consider Pakistan as a most profitable country, he added. He said that abundant investment opportunities are available for foreign investors in the development of Pakistan’s communication sector especially the Railways, international airports, highways and motorways under public private partnership.

He stated that Foreign Direct Investment is fully protected under federal law. The president urged foreign investors to take advantage from lucrative investment policy of Pakistan by investing in its various sectors to the mutual benefit of all.

The president said that Pakistan’s population of approximately 195 million people offers a huge consumer market with a trained labour force. He stated that the agriculture sector is a vital component of Pakistan’s economy as it provides raw materials to industries and helps in poverty alleviation. He said that Pakistan has impressive dairy industry which can be exploited to its real potential as it is the 4th largest milk producing country in the world.

The president said that Pakistan and France enjoy excellent bilateral relations and recalled that Pakistan is the second largest export partner for France in South Asia. He expressed optimism that bilateral ties between the two friendly countries will reach new heights in future through cooperation in various fields.

Thierry said that Pakistan’s economy is reviving which is also being acknowledged by leading financial institutions of the world. He stated that Pakistan has the potential to emerge as a leading regional economy, adding that France is keen to further expand bilateral relations with Pakistan.