KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has renewed the status of JCR-VIS and PACRA as Eligible External Credit Assessment Institutions (ECAIs), a statement of the central bank said here on Tuesday. It pointed out that the SBP has renewed the status of both credit rating agencies operating in Pakistan namely JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (JCR-VIS) and The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA) as eligible/recognised External Credit Assessment Institutions (ECAIs) for the calendar year 2017.